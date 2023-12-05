Tanisha Deleon Named Deputy Director of Youth Options Unlimited Boston

The Office of Workforce Development today announced Tanisha DeLeon as Deputy Director of Youth Options Unlimited (YOU) Boston. YOU Boston strives to change the lives of high-risk and court-involved teens and young adults, ages 14 to 24, by partnering with them to take actionable steps toward a better future, serving 400+ young people annually. In some cases, this work starts by helping young people re-enter their communities following incarceration. The initiative provides a unique combination of individualized services, including case management, education support, subsidized employment, and job placement. As Deputy Director, Tanisha will manage the development and implementation of YOU’s programming with the goal of providing Boston’s most vulnerable youth with equitable access to education, employment, and career advancement opportunities necessary to be successful in the workforce, in the community, and in their lives.

“We are delighted that Tanisha DeLeon has joined the Office of Workforce Development to lead YOU Boston,” said Trinh Nguyen, Chief of Worker Empowerment. “Serving Boston’s young people is a priority for Mayor Wu and for this Cabinet, whether it is in meaningful employment, creating mentorship opportunities, or helping youth cope with violence and trauma in their neighborhoods through educational cohorts. Tanisha’s experience will help us strategize to better serve these young people.”

“I’m so pleased that Tanisha will be joining the amazing team over at YOU Boston. Her experience closing opportunities gaps among vulnerable populations will be critical in this role. I look forward to working with her to provide life changing opportunities to some of our most at-promise youth and young adults,” said Isaac Yablo, Senior Advisor for Community Safety, City of Boston.

Tanisha DeLeon, is a native of Dorchester and Hyde Park, with a background in social impact and strategic planning, and a long-standing interest in closing opportunity gaps for the underserved. She attended Centre College as a Posse Scholar where she earned a B.A. in Anthropology & Sociology. Most recently, she served as the Strategy & Insights Manager at Western Governors University where she worked to identify and address organizational capability gaps while supporting underrepresented college students.

Prior to that, Tanisha assisted underserved business owners in raising capital and establishing their operations as the Senior Program Director of Social Impact at Gener8tor. She played a pivotal role in nurturing and expanding access to venture capital for education technology businesses across the country. To date, her efforts have contributed to the growth of over 40 businesses and programs, showcasing her unwavering commitment to creating positive change.

As Deputy Director of YOU Boston, Tanisha is looking forward to bringing her expertise in change management, innovation, and capital raising to provide better access to opportunities for Boston's youth.

"I am thrilled about the opportunity to nurture space for youth to grow,” said Tanisha DeLeon, Deputy Director of YOU Boston. “Just as some startup founders find success after their tenth attempt, I wholeheartedly advocate for creating opportunities for second, third, and fourth chances for youth to develop their potential and achieve success. Each endeavor, regardless of its outcome, provides valuable lessons."

YOU Boston is recruiting for its Youth Employment Program Winter 2024 cohort. The program places young people in paid, supervised opportunities with community-based organizations. Boston youth ages 14-24 can apply or be referred to the program by using the online form, emailing YOUreferral@boston.gov or calling 617-388-1352. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, December 20, 2023. For more information, visit boston.gov/YOU-Boston.