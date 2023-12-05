Gamelight Wins Best “App Advertising Platform” At the App Growth Awards

Badge of Gamelight winning the "App Advertising Platform" category at the App Growth Awards

Gamelight earns "App Advertising Platform" title at App Growth Awards, powered by innovative AI algorithm, crafting personalized gaming experiences globally.

HAMBURG, GERMANY, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The App Growth Awards are an annual benchmark for the global app growth and marketing ecosystem. Among the notable winners user acquisition company Gamelight wins the “App Advertising Platform” category. All because of their innovative AI Algorithm.

The title “App Advertising Platform” recognizes mobile advertising platforms offering exceptional solutions in app installs, user acquisition, and brand advertising. The winner Gamelight, proudly holds the distinction of being the world's largest rewarded marketing platform. Their unique UA services tailored for mobile games connect gamers and game developers through their self-published game recommendation platforms. In winning this category Gamelight outperformed tough competition from SplitMetrics Acquire, Bidease, InMobi and Moloco. Gamelight managed to clinch this title because of its AI algorithm.

Günay Aliyeva, Gamelight’s co-founder, shares: “AI's influence on the mobile marketing sector is undeniably profound, and we take great pride in spearheading this transformative shift. “

Gamelights AI Algorithm

Gamelight's success thrives on its game-changing AI algorithm. Analyzing user behaviours, demographics and past gaming histories the platform crafts personalized user profiles and identifies the ideal player for their partner's games.

This focus on personalized gaming recommendations creates a stronger relationship between the user and the game, enriching user experiences and extending play sessions. Many competitors send out ads without a specific target which leads to the user scrolling by the ad or possibly even being annoyed by its presence. It is important to be able to reach your perfect client in the competitive world of mobile gaming. And with advanced machine learning and their personalised approach, Gamelight consistently exceeds ROAS targets by optimising their partner's campaigns.

“The upcoming projects that we are working on will revolutionize mobile advertising as a whole - making it more fun for users & more lucrative for advertisers. I am talking about completely new things that have not been seen before. More on that in the upcoming months!” - Florian Elmies, Gamelight’s Co-founder.

Other Achievements

Gamelight celebrated a triumphant year, clinching the prestigious title of “Best AI Tool” at the dottComm Awards as well as "Best Mobile Marketing Platform" at the Digiday Technology Awards, surpassing formidable competitors such as AppsFlyer, Liftoff, PLAYSTUDIOS, AdTheorent, and Adjust. Notably, Gamelight's AI power shone brightly in the AF Index, securing an impressive 3rd rank in select Power and Volume Indexes, trailing only behind industry giants Google and Meta.

About Gamelight

Gamelight, the world's largest AI-driven rewarded marketing platform for mobile games, leads as the premier mobile marketing solution solely powered by AI Algorithms and Mechanics. Connecting gamers and game developers through proprietary game recommendation systems, Gamelight offers unparalleled user acquisition services globally to mobile game publishers, all driven by its pioneering AI algorithm.