Anguilla Becomes More Accessible with Increase in Frequency and Number of Routes to the Island
New Routes, Additional Frequency Bring Easy Access to Anguilla
Anguilla’s expanded airlift this winter season is an important strategic objective for the ATB and represents a tremendous vote of confidence in our tourism product by our airline partners.”THE VALLEY, ANGUILLA, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visitors planning their winter beach vacations will find that getting to Anguilla is now easier than ever, thanks to additional frequency and new flight routes to the island.
— Kenroy Herbert, Chairman of the Anguilla Tourist Board
American Airlines, the first carrier to inaugurate direct service into Anguilla from the US mainland, is currently operating daily direct flights from Miami International (MIA) to Anguilla (AXA), with two flights on Saturdays. The schedule will increase to twice-daily service from December 20, 2023 and continue through the summer of 2024, with connections from/to the UK and Canada available.
“Anguilla’s expanded airlift this winter season represents not only a tremendous vote of confidence in our tourism product by our airline partners, but also reflects our commitment to expanding access to the island,” stated Kenroy Herbert, Chairman of the Anguilla Tourist Board. “This is an important strategic objective for the ATB as we work to increase our overall occupancy levels and ultimately make Anguilla a 12-month destination.”
Anguilla’s spacious, new Blowing Point Ferry Terminal opened in January 2023, welcoming travelers arriving by private charter and public ferry. This is the primary entry point for visitors arriving via the Princess Juliana International Airport in St. Maarten (SXM), a key gateway for Anguilla, where a new departure hall and expanded check-In hall are both scheduled to open this winter.
From St Maarten, there are two options to get to Anguilla, by air or by sea. Visitors can take a short inter-island flight transfer to Anguilla -- at approximately 7 minutes, it’s the shortest international flight in the world. Alternatively, visitors can take a 25-minute boat transfer from the Anguilla-St. Maarten Ferry Terminal (ASMFT) on the Dutch side or a 30-minute public ferry ride from Marigot on the French side of St. Martin. Both ferry services arrive at the Blowing Point ferry terminal in Anguilla.
For travelers from the New York metro area, the Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club is offering charter service flights direct to the island from the Westchester County Airport (HPN). The Aurora Charter Air Service will operate from mid-December through April 2024, and is available to Aurora guests as well as travelers to and from Anguilla who are not staying at the resort.
From the United Kingdom (UK), Anguilla (AXA) is accessible via British Airways or Virgin Atlantic on services to Antigua, followed by a short inter-island flight transfer to Anguilla. An alternative route is with KLM/Air France via Amsterdam/Paris to St Maarten (SXM), followed by a short boat transfer or flight.
Intra-regional service has also expanded this winter season with new routes between Anguilla, Antigua and St. Barths. Anguilla Air Services (AAS) is operating scheduled flights between Anguilla (AXA) and Antigua (ANU) three times per week on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The AAS service began on November 3, and will operate through April 2024. This expanded Antigua service is especially important to UK and Caribbean travelers.
Trans Anguilla Airways offers daily flights between Anguilla and St. Kitts, Nevis, Antigua, St. Eustatius and St. Maarten. Scheduled service also operates to Tortola (BVI) and Virgin Gorda.
Tradewind Aviation, which has a codeshare with British Airways to offer interline booking, will operate service between Antigua (ANU) and Anguilla (AXA) from mid-January 2024 to early April, on Saturdays and Sundays. Tradewind will also introduce a scheduled service from St. Barths to Anguilla three times per week between January 18 and April 8, 2024, while their regular scheduled service from San Juan (SJU) to Anguilla will operate five days a week from December 14 through April 8, 2024.
Private Charter flight options are also available to the neighboring islands of St. Martin, St. Barths, Antigua, St. Kitts & Nevis, Tortola (BVI) and Virgin Gorda through Anguilla Air Services and Trans Anguilla Airways.
Infrastructure improvements continue at Anguilla’s Clayton J Lloyd International Airport, where Phase Two of the expansion is well underway with construction of a new Cargo Facility that is scheduled to commence at the end of 2023. The third phase will comprise a new terminal and is slated to begin construction in 2024. The final stage will be a runway expansion to accommodate larger aircraft.
For information on Anguilla please visit the official website of the Anguilla Tourist Board: www.IvisitAnguilla.com; follow us on Facebook: Facebook.com/AnguillaOfficial; Instagram: @Anguilla_Tourism; YouTube; Twitter: @Anguilla_Trsm, Hashtag: #MyAnguilla.
About Anguilla
Tucked away in the northern Caribbean, Anguilla is a shy beauty with a warm smile. A slender length of coral and limestone fringed with green, the island is ringed with 33 beaches, considered by savvy travelers and top travel magazines, to be the most beautiful in the world. A fantastic culinary scene, a wide variety of quality accommodations at varying price points, a host of attractions and exciting calendar of festivals make Anguilla an alluring and entrancing destination.
Anguilla lies just off the beaten path, so it has retained a charming character and appeal. Yet because it can be conveniently reached from three major gateways – Miami, FL (MIA), Puerto Rico (SJU), and St. Martin, (SXM), and by private air, it’s a hop and a skip away.
Romance? Barefoot elegance? Unfussy chic? And untrammeled bliss? Lose The Crowd. Find Yourself. In Anguilla.
Alison Ross
The Portfolio Marketing Group (PM Group)
+1 917-858-2411
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube