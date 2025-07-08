Anguilla Voted Best Island in the Caribbean by Travel + Leisure

SANDY ISLAND, ANGUILLA

The island ranks at the top of the Prestigious 2025 World's Best Awards for the fifth time

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The idyllic island of Anguilla has once again been named the Best Island in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas by Travel + Leisure magazine, securing the top spot in the 2025 edition of its prestigious World’s Best Awards. This marks the fifth time Anguilla has received this distinguished accolade, reaffirming its reputation as a premier destination for discerning travelers seeking natural beauty, luxury, and authentic experiences.Each year, Travel + Leisure invites its readers of passionate travelers and experienced globetrotters to vote for their favorite destinations, hotels, and travel experiences around the world. Anguilla consistently stands out for its pristine white-sand beaches, world-class resorts, gracious island hospitality, and vibrant culinary scene.Upon hearing about the award, Anguilla’s Minister of Health, Sports, and Tourism, Hon. Cardigan Connor, said, "This marks the fifth time Anguilla has been chosen as 'Best Island in the Caribbean' by the readers of Travel + Leisure, and we are especially honored by this recognition. On behalf of all Anguillians and our dedicated partners in the tourism industry, we extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who voted for us.”He continued, "I also extend my sincere thanks to the Editor-in-Chief of Travel + Leisure, Ms. Jacqui Gifford and her team for curating this exceptional global assessment and their efforts in staging the 'World's Best' survey. I commend the joint efforts of our public and private sectors, and acknowledge the contributions of Anguilla’s former Minister of Tourism, the Hon. Haydn Hughes and his team, all of whom contributed to pave the way for this achievement, because when Anguilla succeeds, it is a success we all share."“We are deeply honored to be named Best Island in the Caribbean once again,” said Jameel Rochester, Director of Tourism at the Anguilla Tourist Board. “This recognition reflects the heart and spirit of Anguilla - our people, whose warmth, hospitality, and commitment to excellence create unforgettable experiences for every visitor. We sincerely thank the Travel + Leisure community for their ongoing support and appreciation.”Anguilla continues to draw discerning international travelers in search of understated luxury and a warm, welcoming atmosphere. From the powdery sands of Shoal Bay to the refined elegance of Meads Bay, Anguilla offers a serene escape for those looking to unplug and immerse themselves in authentic Caribbean charm. With ongoing investments in sustainable tourism, cultural preservation, and enhanced air access, Anguilla remains true to its intimate, unspoiled character, one of its most defining qualities.Whether you’re planning your first visit or returning to reconnect with our unique attributes, Anguilla welcomes you to experience for yourself why it continues to reign as the Best Island in the Caribbean.For information on Anguilla, please visit the official website of the Anguilla Tourist Board: www.IvisitAnguilla.com ; follow us on Facebook: Facebook.com/AnguillaOfficial; Instagram: @Anguilla_Tourism; YouTube; Twitter: @Anguilla_Trsm, Hashtag: #MyAnguilla.####About AnguillaTucked away in the northern Caribbean, Anguilla is a shy beauty with a warm smile. A slender length of coral and limestone fringed with green, the island is ringed with 33 beaches, considered by savvy travelers and top travel magazines to be the most beautiful in the world. Anguilla lies just off the beaten path, so it has retained a charming character and appeal. Yet because it can be conveniently reached from three major gateways: Miami, FL (MIA), Puerto Rico (SJU), Antigua (ANU) and St. Maarten (SXM), and by private air, it’s a hop and a skip away. Romance? Barefoot elegance? Unfussy chic? And untrammeled bliss? Lose The Crowd, Find Yourself.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.