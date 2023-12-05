Javier Campopiano, Industry Innovator and McCann Worldgroup CCO is Exec Jury President for NYF’s 2024 Advertising Awards
2024 Executive Jury to Include Top International Creative Visionaries
We are thrilled that Javier Campopiano will lead and curate the 2024 Executive Jury, as a visionary creative leader he is renowned for pioneering ideas that defy convention”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Festivals Advertising Awards® proudly announces Javier Campopiano, Global Chief Creative Officer of McCann Worldgroup and McCann, as the industry trailblazer leading the 2024 Executive Jury panel.
— Scott Rose, President, New York Festivals Advertising Awards Competitions
Poised to make history, NYF’s 2024 Advertising Awards will kick off with a groundbreaking start led by Campopiano, who will not only serve as Jury President, but also as the curator of a new jury comprised of an exclusive group of the industry’s top international creative leaders. The New York Festivals Executive Jury will be an assemblage of carefully chosen award-winning industry luminaries with the career and caliber of taste to identify creative works that serve as a North Star for the kind of creative that should be executed by agencies and brands to take the industry forward. Together, they will throw down the gauntlet, redefining excellence and setting the stage for a new chapter in creative distinction.
At the helm of the Executive Jury, Campopiano brings extensive creative expertise to inspire careful examination and foster a culture of collaboration among jury members. Known for steering the creation of powerfully provocative works as a creative leader, Javier ensures a thoughtful and deliberate evaluation of entries throughout the judging process. The 2024 jury room experience will be unparalleled, guided by the insights and collective expertise of these industry icons as they meticulously judge 2024’s entries with thoughtful consideration, resulting in the recognition of extraordinary creative work.
“We are thrilled that Javier Campopiano will lead and curate the 2024 Executive Jury, as a visionary creative leader he is renowned for pioneering ideas that defy convention,” said Scott Rose, President, New York Festivals Advertising Awards. “With a global reputation for groundbreaking multi-faceted work for some of the world’s most prominent brands, Javier’s unique perspective will bring a fresh and dynamic atmosphere to the jury sessions.”
“We are looking, quite simply, for work that would make someone want to come into this industry. Ideas that exemplify the best of what agencies and creative minds can do and reminds all of us why we dedicate so much of ourselves to it,” said Campopiano. “Whatever the package, platform or format, we will honor those ideas that are both timeless and represent the future of the industry—and bring something innovative and impactful to the table in some way we’ve never quite seen before. I’m very much looking forward to working with an exemplary jury in this important and inspiring endeavor.”
In his role at McCann Worldgroup as Global CCO, Javier is responsible for the creative leadership, product, and ambition of the McCann Worldgroup global network, spanning 100+ countries and 15,000+ people. He works closely with creatives, strategists, and business leaders to drive the world’s best creative work on behalf of the company’s clients. Throughout his career he has applied his distinctive talents to elevate global brands across international networks.
Javier brings a wealth of experience to his role, having previously held the position of Worldwide Chief Creative Officer at Grey and OpenX, the dedicated WPP agency for The Coca-Cola Company. In this capacity, he spearheaded global creative development for both agencies. Prior to this, Javier served as Chief Creative Officer at several FCB agencies and played a pivotal role in shaping the creative landscape during his four-plus years at Saatchi & Saatchi. During that time period, he led a transformation of the creative reputation of the flagship office in New York.
Beginning his career in advertising as an intern at Ogilvy Argentina, Javier swiftly advanced and went on to become Regional Creative Director in Latin America for Ogilvy, Saatchi & Saatchi and FCB before becoming a Partner and Chief Creative Officer of FCB New York.
His reputation as an innovative creative consistently stands out, having earned recognition on the global stage. Javier’s achievements have garnered international acclaim, including over 200 Cannes Lions, which include prestigious accolades such as a Titanium Lion, as well as Grand Prix in Outdoor and Film. He has been awarded top honors at numerous renowned international competitions.
The New York Festivals Advertising Awards competition receives entries from more than 60 countries and is judged by more than 400 members of NYF’s Executive Jury and Grand Jury, who collectively cast their votes to select the year’s trophy-winning work.
The 2024 New York Festivals Advertising Awards will open for entries on December 6, 2023. For more information on categories, rules and regulations visit: https://home.nyfadvertising.com/. To view the 2023 award-winners visit: HERE.
