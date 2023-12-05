How can devolution contribute to regional growth in England?

Both main UK-wide political parties are proposing further devolution within England to drive growth, and there is a broad political consensus that an over-centralised England is holding the economy back. But the international evidence shows quite a weak link between devolution and growth, which shows it needs to be delivered well if it is to drive economic change.

This event will explore what ‘good’ devolution looks like, the role of private and public investment in delivery and what that means for how governments should take forward the English devolution agenda.

We will begin with a short presentation from Thomas Pope, Deputy Chief Economist, Institute for Government, on a recent IfG paper on the topic. Later in the year, the IfG will commence a series of regional roundtables in Sheffield, Bristol and Norwich looking at the role devolution can play to promote prosperity specifically in those areas.

We will be joined by a panel of experts:

John Cummins , CEO of Aviva Capital Partners

, CEO of Aviva Capital Partners Jim McMahon MP , Shadow Minister for English Devolution and Local Government

, Shadow Minister for English Devolution and Local Government Thomas Pope , Deputy Chief Economist, Institute for Government

, Deputy Chief Economist, Institute for Government Final speakers TBC

The event will be chaired by Emma Norris, Deputy Director at the Institute for Government.

We would like to thank Aviva for kindly supporting this event.