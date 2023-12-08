Lifestyle Medicine Leader Awarded Prize at National Conference
Poster about Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute's 15-Day WFPB Jumpstart shares first prize at annual conference of American College of Lifestyle Medicine
Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute's 15-Day Whole-Food Plant-Based Jumpstart achieves the same excellent health benefits whether Zoom-based or in-person.”ROCHESTER, NY, USA, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute (RLMI) shared first prize for best professional poster, at the annual conference of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM), held in Denver from October 29-November 1, 2023. The poster presented results showing that RLMI’s 15-Day Whole-Food Plant-Based Jumpstart, which switched from an in-person to a Zoom-based program during the COVID epidemic, has health benefits for participants taking the Zoom-based program that are comparable to those taking the in-person program.
— Ted Barnett, MD, FACLM, President of Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute
Jumpstart is an interactive, medically-facilitated program that helps people make the switch to plant-based eating in a lively and supportive community setting. When COVID necessitated the switch to Zoom, there was concern that the program would lose some of the effectiveness of the in-person program. After more than 3 years delivering Jumpstart via Zoom, results show that participants have similar improvements in lab values for cholesterol, blood glucose, and blood pressure; similar weight loss; and similar benefits in mood, energy, sleep, and pain control.
At a time when both medical costs and rates of chronic disease are skyrocketing, Jumpstart is an affordable and accessible program that puts people in charge of their own health by introducing them to a satisfying and sustainable eating plan. The results presented in the poster show that RLMI can expand the reach of the program across North America while maintaining its effectiveness.
MORE ABOUT JUMPSTART
Starting in 2018, RLMI has run monthly Jumpstarts, now totaling more than 60. Jumpstart has had over 2000 participants from 44 states and 8 foreign countries. Most participants achieve substantial improvement in clinical measures of health and also in self-reported wellness. RLMI’s peer-reviewed study demonstrating the power of this short lifestyle intervention appeared in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine. The Jumpstart eating plan draws on the pioneering work of Caldwell Esselstyn, Jr., MD of the Cleveland Clinic.
Innovative features of Jumpstart include:
—One of the briefest lifestyle interventions available, and very effective in a short period of time; rapid demonstration of value is motivating for participants
—Low barrier to entry for doctors: more than 250 doctors from around the US have referred their patients
—Low barrier to entry for participants: affordable, with discounts and scholarships available; no prescription needed; new program every month
—Fun and engaging for participants, with fellow Jumpstarters on Zoom from all over the world
—The only online program teaching a low-fat whole-food plant-based eating plan demonstrated by Caldwell Esselstyn, Jr, MD of the Cleveland Clinic in peer-reviewed literature to arrest and reverse heart disease, and effective with other chronic conditions including type 2 diabetes, obesity, and high blood pressure (Journal of Family Practice, July 2014).
ABOUT ROCHESTER LIFESTYLE MEDICINE INSTITUTE
Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute (RLMI), led by Dr. Ted Barnett, MD, FACLM, is dedicated to establishing Lifestyle Medicine as the foundation for healthy people, a healthy planet, and a sustainable healthcare system. RLMI offers two programs certified by the American College of Lifestyle Medicine: the 15-Day Whole-Food Plant-Based Jumpstart and the Lift Project, as well as an alumni program and individualized coaching services. RLMI also offers Lifestyle Medicine Grand Rounds, where every month a challenging patient case is presented to a panel of Lifestyle Medicine experts in an interactive Zoom webinar.
Visit https://rochesterlifestylemedicine.org/ for more information and follow RLMI on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram @roclifemed.
ABOUT ACLM
The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) is a medical professional association representing the interdisciplinary field of lifestyle medicine, which uses behavior change to prevent and treat chronic conditions such as cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and obesity. ACLM is dedicated to addressing the root causes of chronic disease through six pillars: a whole-food, plant-predominant eating pattern, physical activity, restorative sleep, stress management, avoidance of risky substances, and positive social connections.
Bob Franki
Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute
+1 585-705-9055
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube