First Global Village Highlights Cultural Business Diversity in Phoenix
The first Phoenix Global Village festival which was held at Washington High School on December 2, 2025, featured over 30 businesses.
Kwete African Art had a large exhibit of everything from masks and baskets to clothing to furniture at the first Global Village festival on December 2, 2023.
On December 2, 2023, the first Global Village Phoenix highlighted new businesses representing over 30 countries.
In an era, where so many see diversity is a threat, it is refreshing to promote how cultural diversity has improved and continue to enhance our quality of life.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In collaboration with the City of Phoenix, IRC, Washington High School, and others, Taste of Food and Fashion Around the World (TFFAW) hosted the first Global Village Festival on December 2, 2023, to celebrate the growing diverse community in Phoenix through food, fashion, art, and entertainment from around the world. Over 30 countries were represented at the festival held at Washington High School on 23rd Avenue in Phoenix, Arizona.
To many Americans, the national image of Arizona may remain one of cowboy boots and tumbleweed. Many tourists have a photo of the iconic “Most Western Town” cowboy sign greeting tourists to Scottsdale. But, in addition to the explosive growth of technology, healthcare, and manufacturing in the past decade, the influx of populations from all over the world has also boomed and is changing the sights and sounds of the Phoenix metropolitan area.
While California remains the main source of American migration to Arizona, and immigrants from Latin America are the main reason Arizona will soon be a majority-minority state, Phoenix has become an attraction for immigrants from Asia and Africa, as well. While affluent people from Canada, Europe, and the Middle East find this an attractive place for winter vacations, second homes, and investments, Phoenix also attracts refugees escaping war, terrorism, and natural disasters. Arizona has resettled many thousands of refugees from places like Syria and Afghanistan and is among the top states to accept citizens from war-torn and conflicted countries.
The breadth of diversity of cultures and businesses was obvious at this first Global Village festival. There were several Syrian exhibits serving coffees, meals, and pastries like baklava. There were beautiful clothes, organic beauty products, and unique jewelry and fragrances. There were young, enthusiastic entrepreneurs, like LashDaeLLC with her display of fun fake eyelashes, and Nebula Designs, who creates beautiful name badge holders for medical personnel and products promoting breast cancer awareness. The largest, most spectacular display of clothing, baskets, masks, furniture, and other artifacts was that of Kwete African Art exhibit.
"In an era, where so many see diversity as a threat," said Denise Meridith, a Phoenix-based business and government consultant, "It is refreshing to promote how cultural diversity has improved and continues to enhance our quality of life."
This Global Village in Phoenix was meant to inform and educate people about exciting new businesses and the hardworking immigrant entrepreneurs who run them. Hopefully, Arizona residents and visitors will visit areas like the 23rd Avenue block of Northern Avenue, where they can see Elias Ndudiket’s complete collection of Kwete African Art and clothing, or visit Ali Jaffar’s Kabul Bakery and Food Market, which is the first Afghani bakery in Arizona.
Phoenix’s Global Village was welcoming local guests with food, drink, music, and entertainment from 10 AM to 6 PM on a warm day in December. As the sun set on Phoenix, the Global Village was a rising testament to the new international tapestry shaping communities throughout Arizona and the nation.
