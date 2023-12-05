Trade promotion event affirms its roles

VIETNAM, December 5 - HÀ NỘI — This year 2023 marks 10 years of development and affirms the role of a prestigious and widespread trade promotion event - the Việt Nam Local Specialty Fair.

The fair has become more and more attractive, increasingly receiving the active response and participation of a large number of provinces and cities across the country, capital consumers, and domestic and foreign tourists.

It has become a trade bridge for domestic producers and traders of processed agricultural and food products with distribution systems, shopping centres, and supermarkets.

Participating units are also constantly innovating and creating in terms of form, scale and quality of products participating in the fair.

Director of the Việt Nam Centre For Agricultural Innovation Nguyễn Thu Hương assessed that this was a large and prestigious trade promotion event, contributing to supporting businesses and localities to promote speciality products to Hanoian consumers as well as participating in the supply and consumption chain effectively in the capital market and serving exports.

The 2023 Việt Nam Local Specialty Fair will become not only a meeting place to connect and introduce typical products, specialities, products protected by geographical indications, and high-quality OCOP products of 56 provinces and cities, but also a place where trade connection activities take place between businesses and major distributors, along with many cultural and tourism promotion activities.

“With the efforts of Hà Nội City, the co-ordination of provinces and cities and the response of businesses, I believe that the Việt Nam Local Specialty Fair will continue to affirm as an important bridge between manufacturers, distributors and consumers, is an effective promotion channel for Vietnamese speciality products, and is a national speciality festival flocking to the capital. This is also an opportunity to introduce the traditional culture and typical tourism of each land to domestic and international tourists," affirmed Bùi Duy Quang, deputy director of the Hà Nội Centre for Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion. — VNS