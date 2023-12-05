Inspera Continues To Accelerate Global Academic Integrity With Expansion Of Proctoring Services
Expansion bolsters Inspera’s end-to-end academic integrity & online assessment services.
The intense shift during the pandemic to online, off-campus, and at-home learning and assessment has made both faculty and students far more aware of what works for them - and what does not.”OSLO, NORWAY, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As global leaders in digital assessment and examinations, Inspera has enhanced their proctoring capabilities to include live and recorded proctoring, supported by experienced proctors undertaking reviews of recordings based on each institution’s criteria.
This announcement comes after an exceptional year of growth for the company with the acquisition of Crossplag - a global leader in plagiarism services - which enabled the launch of Inspera Originality. This new product offers academic integrity capabilities in single language similarity, translation similarity and AI generated text detection
Inspera excels in flexible digital assessment with academic integrity at its core, and the expansion of proctoring services provides greater capacity for institutions to deliver exams at scale - both on and off campus.
This new flexibility in Inspera Proctoring reflects how institutions have changed the way they offer exams in the face of a global pandemic and post-lockdown societal changes, resulting in expanded options for remote learning and assessment preferences.
Global CEO at Inspera, Andrew Cons, stated “The intense shift during the pandemic to online, off-campus, and at-home learning and assessment has made both faculty and students far more aware of what works for them - and what does not. Inspera’s global footprint gives us unique insight in improving the exam experience for candidates to expand their reach. This flexibility clearly sets us apart in the market as we continue to add value to the world’s leading digital assessment ecosystem.”
Inspera’s two enhanced capabilities: live proctoring and recorded proctoring with proctor review, have the additional benefit of removing the obligation for institutions to have capacity engaged or on standby as exam sittings change with student cohorts. With both live and recorded options, institutions can scale up or down when they need to, affording greater flexibility in where and when they deliver exams.
Live proctoring adds the ability to make real-time decisions about the conduct of an exam, where the context and regulations require this. Whereas recorded proctoring with review shifts the work of post-assessment checks away from administrators, freeing them up to conduct secondary checks on already flagged data where further investigation is necessary.
All of Inspera’s academic solutions, including Inspera Assessment, Inspera Originality, and Inspera Proctoring, integrate with leading learning management systems (LMS), including Blackboard Learn, Instructure Canvas, Brightspace, and Moodle.
Inspera’s vision emphasizes improved academic integrity while building in the flexibility that modern education requires for institutions and candidates.
About Inspera
Inspera is a global leader in digital examination solutions, supporting educational institutions, professional organizations, and awarding bodies worldwide. Our cutting-edge ecosystem ensures efficient, effective, and accessible assessments. Educational institutions worldwide are using Inspera to digitally deliver standardized tests, open and closed-book exams, final exams, and coursework assessments, on-site or in a hybrid/remote environment.
Founded in 1999, Inspera serves active users in over 160 countries across five continents, and facilitated over 5 million submissions in the 12 months leading up to September 2023. The EdTech company’s end-to-end ecosystem and remote proctoring services, combined with superior customer service, ensure successful institution-wide adoption and implementation.
Inspera integrates with key education technology platforms such as Anthology’s Blackboard Learn, Instructure Canvas, Brightspace by D2L, and Moodle. Inspera has global offices in Oslo, Chicago, London, Lisbon, Dubai, Kuala Lumpur, Stockholm, Brisbane and Berlin.
