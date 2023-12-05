Government 2024: IfG's annual conference

2024 will be a crucial year for government and for British politics. With a general election no more than a year away, Rishi Sunak has asked to be judged on meeting his five pledges – and the pressure is on Keir Starmer to add policy details to his five missions.

To mark the start of this pivotal 12 months, the Institute for Government’s annual conference will bring together influential speakers and IfG experts to explore the key questions facing government – and opposition parties – in 2024, stimulate new thinking and discuss the year ahead.

What are the main challenges facing the country as as a general election nears? After a decade of decline, and with no new money promised at the autumn statement, what can be done to fix public services? How should the civil service be reformed to deliver for ministers? What dividing lines will define debates on Brexit, net zero, and devolution? And with the war in Ukraine showing no sign of ending, the crisis in the middle east causing shockwaves way beyond the region, and a US presidential election taking place in November, what impact might international affairs have on the political debate in this country?

The day will be packed with panel discussions, keynote speeches, in-conversation events and a live podcast recording, all exploring what government is doing well – and what it should be doing better.

09:15 – 09:30 | Welcome

Dr Hannah White OBE , Director of the Institute for Government

Phillip Woolley, Partner, Grant Thornton



09:30 – 10:30 | General election countdown: key challenges for government in 2024



A wide-ranging discussion on the key issues facing government – and the economy – as a general election draws near.

Claire Ainsley , Director of the Project on Center-Left Renewal and former Executive Director of Policy to Keir Starmer

Anita Boateng , partner at Portland

Sam Freedman , Senior Fellow at the Institute for Government

Giles Wilkes , Senior Fellow at the Institute for Government

Dr Hannah White OBE , Director of the Institute for Government (chair)



10:50 – 11:45 | Ending the decline: how to fix public services

Stuart Hoddinott , Senior Researcher at the Institute for Government – to set out key Performance Tracker findings



Councillor Georgia Gould , Leader of Camden Council

Rt Hon Sajid Javid MP , former Minister

Stephen Bush , Associate Editor and Columnist at the Financial Times

Dr Gemma Tetlow , Chief Economist at the Institute for Government

Nick Davies , Programme Director at the Institute for Government (chair)



11:50 – 12:45 | Government Keynote Speech



13:30 – 14:20 | The essential IfG briefing

A chance to discuss other key IfG workstreams ahead of the election

Catherine Haddon , Programme Director at the Institute for Government

Tim Durrant , Programme Director at the Institute for Government

Jill Rutter , Senior Fellow at the Institute for Government

Akash Paun , Programme Director at the Institute for Government

Dr Matthew Gill , Programme Director at the Institute for Government

Joe Owen , Director of Impact at the Institute for Government (chair)



14:25 – 15:25 | Ready for reform: next steps for the civil service (including the launch of Whitehall Monitor 2024)

Rhys Clyne , Associate Director at the Institute for Government – to launch findings of Whitehall Monitor



Rt Hon Lord Maude , author of the Independent Review of Governance and Accountability in the Civil Service

Sapana Agrawal , Director of Modernisation and Reform, Cabinet Office

Alex Thomas , Programme Director at the Institute for Government

Emma Norris , Deputy Director at the Institute for Government (chair)



15:45 – 16:30 | Labour Keynote Speech



16:30 – 16:35 | IfG Director’s closing remarks



16.45 – 17:30| Podcast recording: The Expert Factor Live!

Adam Fleming, Presenter, BBC Newscast

Paul Johnson , Director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies

Professor Anand Menon , Director of UK in a Changing Europe

Dr Hannah White OBE , Director of the Institute for Government

