Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Pazenir, paclitaxel, Date of authorisation: 06/05/2019, Revision: 8, Status: Authorised

Pazenir is given as an infusion into a vein over a period of 30 minutes. The recommended dose depends on the patient’s height and weight.

In metastatic breast cancer, Pazenir is given on its own every three weeks.

In metastatic adenocarcinoma of the pancreas, Pazenir is given in 4-week treatment cycles. The medicine is given once a day on days 1, 8 and 15 of each cycle. Immediately after giving Pazenir, gemcitabine should be given.

In non-small cell lung cancer, treatment is carried out in 3-week cycles with Pazenir given on days 1, 8 and 15 of each cycle and carboplatin given on day 1 immediately after Pazenir.

Pazenir should only be given under the supervision of a cancer doctor in clinics that are specialised in giving ‘cytotoxic’ (cell-killing) medicines. It should not be interchanged with other medicines containing paclitaxel. The medicine can only be obtained with a prescription.

