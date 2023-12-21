Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Spikevax (previously COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna), COVID-19 mRNA vaccine,elasomeran,elasomeran / imelasomeran,elasomeran / davesomeran,andusomeran, Date of authorisation: 06/01/2021, Revision: 41,…

A very large clinical trial showed that Spikevax, given as a two-dose regimen, was effective at preventing COVID-19 in people from 18 years of age. The trial involved around 30,000 people in total. Half received the vaccine and half were given dummy injections. People did not know whether they received the vaccine or the dummy injections.

Efficacy was calculated in around 28,000 people from 18 to 94 years of age who had no sign of previous infection. The trial showed a 94.1% reduction in the number of symptomatic COVID-19 cases in the people who received the vaccine (11 out of 14,134 vaccinated people got COVID-19 with symptoms) compared with people who received dummy injections (185 out of 14,073 people who received dummy injections got COVID-19 with symptoms). This means that the vaccine demonstrated a 94.1% efficacy in the trial. The trial also showed 90.9% efficacy in participants at risk of severe COVID-19, including those with chronic lung disease, heart disease, obesity, liver disease, diabetes or HIV infection.

Another study showed that an additional dose of Spikevax increased the ability to produce antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 in organ transplant patients with severely weakened immune systems.

The effects of Spikevax were also investigated in a study involving over 3,000 children aged 12 to 17 years. The study showed that Spikevax produced a comparable immune response in 12- to 17-year-olds to that seen in young adults (aged 18 to 25 years), as measured by the level of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. In addition, none of the 2,163 children who received the vaccine developed COVID-19, compared with four of 1,073 children given a dummy injection. These results allowed to conclude that the efficacy of Spikevax in children 12 to 17 years old is similar to that in adults.

An additional study involving three groups of children aged 6 months to under 2 years, 2 to 5 years and 6 to 11 years showed that Spikevax produced a comparable immune response in these age groups to that seen in young adults (aged 18 to 25 years), as measured by the level of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. These results indicate that the efficacy of Spikevax in children 6 months to 11 years old is similar to that in adults.

Additional data showed that subsequent doses, including boosters, lead to a rise in levels of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2.

Based on available data, vaccines adapted specifically to target circulating strains of the virus are expected to elicit a strong immune response against these strains.