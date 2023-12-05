Submit Release
MOTORCYCLE ADVENTURING EXPLAINED

Dr. Gregory Frazier, like Atlas, shrugged

Like Atlas, professional motorcycle adventurist, Dr. Gregory Frazier, shrugged

KawaYam carport in SE Asia

Ready for adventure on two wheels

Adventure motorcycling defined, it's parameters explained by two of the industry experts - along with tips and tricks.

An in depth look at the motorcycling niche of adventuring, whether a newbie or an old hand. For an armchair analyst, dirt-biker or hardened overland traveler, it's a giant step for man or woman-kind. ”
— Dr. Gregory W. Frazier
DENVER, COLORADO, USA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global motorcycle adventurer, Dr. Gregory W. Frazier (six times around the world on motorcycles), has once again rocked the motorcycling world up, down and sideways with a revealing and extensive look at the fast growing market niche of adventure motorcycling. Working with well-known ADVMoto magazine Senior Editor, Paul H Smith, they microscoped the rapidly expanding adventure motorcycling trend and culture with ADVENTURE MOTORCYCLIST: FRAZIER SHRUGGED, a 354-page look at the industry “good, bad and dirty.”

Included is researched, entertaining, esoteric, colorful and thought provoking content exploring:

What constitutes a motorcycle adventure?

Which motorcycle is the best for motorcycle adventuring, be it urban or around the world?

Adventure motorcycling solo or joining other adventure riders?

Big versus little motorcycles for adventure?

A motorcycle adventure with Dr. Gonzo, Hunter S. Thompson?

Real versus fake and poser adventure riders, and the “Starbucks Queens”

Snake oil sales of adventure marketed motorcycles and gear?

This treatment is provocative, a “Whoa! Grab your helmet and protective reading gear—we’re going on adventurous ride through the esoteric and existential eyes of America’s most extreme adventure motorcyclist, described as the world’s most cerebral motorcycle adventurer.”

Extensively researched, the publication separates the adventure motorcycling wheat from the chaff in the expanding adventure motorcycle market segment and defines the parameters of the definition. As Jack Robinson, motorcycling founder of the Four Stroke Singles National Owners Club, said of the publication, it’s serious adventure “moto-meat!”

ADVENTURE MOTORCYCLIST: FRAZIER SHRUGGED is available at: https://amzn.to/45S5XE1

