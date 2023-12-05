Global Human University (GHU) and ICARUS AI Join Forces to Revolutionize Online Education
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Humanistic University, a leading provider of part-time online study programs committed to innovation and accessibility, announces an exciting collaboration with ICARUS AI E-Learning AI, a pioneering force in AI-driven e-learning.
GHU, with its main office in Anguilla, is dedicated to providing research-based teaching and learning accessible to all. With a vision centered on equality, opportunity, and diversity, GHU aims to positively impact the lives of students globally. Their commitment to wide access and inclusion aligns seamlessly with ICARUS AI's mission to democratize education through cutting-edge technology.
The collaboration envisions an enriched learning experience for GHU's students by integrating ICARUS AI's advanced e-learning platform. This partnership will empower students with personalized learning journeys, AI-enhanced skill development, and the latest pedagogical innovations.
Prof. Dr. Helmar Grabner MBA, Rector at GHU, expresses enthusiasm about the collaboration: "GHU has always been at the forefront of innovative education. Teaming up with ICARUS AI allows us to elevate our online programs, providing students with a future-ready education that transcends geographical boundaries."
Nektar Baziotis, Founder of ICARUS AI, echoes this sentiment: "We are thrilled to collaborate with GHU, an institution that shares our commitment to pushing the boundaries of education. Together, we aim to create a transformative learning experience that prepares students for the challenges of tomorrow."
This collaboration signifies a union of expertise, innovation, and a shared vision for the future of online education. GHU and ICARUS AI are set to redefine the landscape of e-learning, making quality education accessible to a global audience.
About Global Human University (GHU) - https://ghu.edu.ai/
GHU is a private provider of part-time online study programs with a vision to provide access to innovative, research-based teaching and learning. Committed to equality, opportunity, and diversity, GHU offers doctoral, master's, and bachelor's programs in collaboration with academic partners worldwide.
About ICARUS AI E-Learning - https://icarus.education/
ICARUS AI is a trailblazing ed-tech company that combines e-learning with cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence. Their platform offers personalized learning journeys, AI-driven skill development, and transformative pedagogical tools. ICARUS AI is on a mission to make education flexible, efficient, and inclusive.
