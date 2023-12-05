Evotix, An SAI360 Company, Strengthens its EHS&S Offering with New Product Release

Evotix Strengthens its EHS&S Offering with New Product Release

Evotix announces new platform enhancements to its EHS&S software to help enterprise organizations drive change, gain efficiencies and empower EHS improvements.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evotix, an SAI360 company, today announced a series of new platform enhancements to its environment, health, safety and sustainability (EHS&S) software designed to help enterprise organizations drive organizational change, gain efficiencies and empower EHS improvements.

Innovations within Evotix’s EHS&S software solution include:

LexisNexis Compliance Data Integration: A new integration with LexisNexis provides regulatory compliance data for the U.S., U.K. and Australian jurisdictions. This feature allows direct download of compliance obligation data, including practical guidance for achieving compliance, to key modules like Obligations Management and Audits, streamlining customers ability to understand and act on their compliance obligations. Users can also search for obligations by topic, category and location, among other criteria. LexisNexis, a leader in compliance solutions, offers a repository of over 90 modules in Australia and New Zealand and more than 25 globally, with content written by legal professionals in clear, actionable business language. Additionally, LexisNexis offers tailored content to meet customers' specific industry and location-based compliance needs.

New Module for Shift Handover: Evotix strengthens its Control of Work offering with the new Shift Handover module. This module addresses critical pain points in handover procedures by standardizing documentation, enhancing communication and sharing crucial information for workers, minimizing reliance on human memory. It bolsters operational continuity and mitigates risks, leading to a safer and more efficient work environment. The module's mobile accessibility ensures that workers can retrieve information such as incidents, hazards, lockouts/tagouts and permits to work whenever needed, simplifying shift changes and improving operational efficiencies.

New Visualization Capabilities: Evotix continues investing in its data visualization capabilities to ensure customers have a true self-service, ad hoc analysis tool and a powerful corporate dashboarding tool. Users can now tailor brand-specific color themes and design options for consistent branding in charts. A suite of new chart types, including bar/line combos, heatmaps, gauges and sunbursts, allows for more nuanced and impactful data presentation.

Transposable table charts simplify complex data handling, while internationalized titles enhance global dashboard accessibility. Evotix updated dashboard parameters to include date ranges and lookups with default values for greater user customization.

Other improvements include a secondary Y-Axis for diverse data scales, matrix field support for comprehensive risk visualization and permission overrides for consistent dashboard views across user levels. These updates provide users with more data analysis and visualization features, ensuring clarity and depth in insights.

OAuth Authentication with External APIs: Expanded integration capabilities with OAuth-style token-based authentication for external APIs means data imports and rest callouts can now interact seamlessly with external rest APIs that utilize this industry-standard protocol, including paginated APIs, enabling secure and efficient authorization for data exchanges.

Emissions Formulas: Evotix now ships with a suite of the most common Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions calculation formulas to accelerate time-to-value for new Emissions customers.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do and as their business grows, we remain committed to delivering a solution that continuously enables a smarter, safer and more sustainable workplace,” said Josh White, Evotix’s senior director of product management. “Our latest platform enhancements demonstrate Evotix’s commitment to innovation, security and user experience and deliver more value to clients to meet their business requirements.”

Evotix's all-in-one, no-code platform centralizes incident management, audits, inspections and risk mitigation, automating workflows and digitizing procedures to enhance regulatory compliance and data management. Its commitment to ESG and sustainability helps clients measure and report on what matters most, while providing a centralized system to drive accountability and a more sustainable workplace. Its mobile app directly extends critical training and safety guidelines to workers' fingertips.

About Evotix

Evotix, now a combined business unit with the EHS&S division of SAI360, offers a comprehensive suite of EHS & ESG software and services for mid-size and enterprise clients. The highly configurable platform features extensive functionality to help organizations create a safer, smarter and more sustainable workplace. Whether looking to streamline EHS activities or expand sustainability and ESG reporting capabilities, Evotix’s solution fully adapts to an organization’s current and evolving needs. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Chicago, Evotix serves more than 600 clients worldwide across industries, including manufacturing, food and drink, construction, retail, transport, warehousing, housing, education, public service, mining and metals, energy, utilities and engineering. To learn more about Evotix, visit www.Evotix.com, listen to the “Two Bald Guys Talking Safety” podcast or visit Evotix’s resource library.



