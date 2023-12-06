SCAN CEO Dr. Sachin Jain, Named One of Modern Healthcare’s 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare
EINPresswire.com/ -- SCAN is proud to announce that Dr. Sachin H. Jain, CEO of the SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan, one of the nation’s largest and fastest growing not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, has been recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare of 2023.
“I am grateful and humbled by this recognition from Modern Healthcare,” said Dr. Jain. “It is an honor to be named alongside the esteemed healthcare leaders on this list. Each of them is dedicated to improving healthcare for all.”
Modern Healthcare’s prestigious recognition program acknowledges and honors individuals who are deemed by their peers and the journal’s senior editors to be the most influential figures in the industry in terms of leadership and impact.
As a well-respected healthcare innovator, advocate and thought leader for more than a decade, Dr. Jain has consistently called for “radical common sense” reforms to improve patient care within the United States healthcare system.
As CEO of SCAN, Dr. Jain has translated his words into impactful actions, spearheading numerous cutting-edge programs, products, and initiatives that are designed to not only improve and enhance the healthcare journey for older Americans but also to prioritize diversity, equity and inclusion in the organization’s work.
Here are some examples of the work Dr. Jain and his teams have embarked on at SCAN.
Pioneering Care Delivery Models
Dr. Jain catapulted SCAN into care delivery with the launch of three subsidiary organizations:
• Welcome Health provides primary care to older adults, using the philosophy of geriatrics, in the comfort of their own home, both in-person and through emerging digital health technology.
• myPlace Health is an integrated care delivery organization that specializes in serving vulnerable older adults who wish to live in their homes and communities for as long as safely possible. myPlace delivers services through the PACE (Program for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) model and as a value-based provider working in partnership with health plans.
• Homebase Medical provides wrap-around care to homebound older adults in the form of three products: Annual Wellness Visits, Chronic & Palliative Care and Care Transition Management.
In 2022, Dr. Jain, drawing from his early career experiences in homeless healthcare, conceived of Healthcare in Action (HIA), an innovative street-based medical group designed to provide healthcare for the unhoused where they are through the framework of managed care. He recruited key leadership to build the primary care medical group, and since its launch HIA has received national attention and serves more than 1,000 patients in six counties across Northern and Southern California.
Groundbreaking Population-Specific Medicare Advantage Plans
In 2023, SCAN launched SCAN Affirm (HMO), the industry’s first Medicare Advantage plan designed to meet the needs of LGBTQ+ older adults. In its first year, the plan had an unprecedented 700 members in California’s Los Angeles, Riverside and Orange Counties. As of 2024, SCAN Affirm will expand into San Diego and San Francisco Counties.
On the heels of the success of SCAN Affirm, SCAN launched another pioneering, population-specific plan: SCAN Inspired (HMO). This plan is the first Medicare Advantage plan designed by women for women and addresses the unique needs women face on their aging journey. SCAN Inspired will be offered in Los Angeles and Orange Counties as of January 1, 2024.
In addition, Dr. Jain and his teams launched SCAN Embrace (HMO-ISNP), an institutional special needs plan (I-SNP) that treats people living in assisted living facilities. Embrace is already the fastest-growing I-SNP in the country.
Tying Executive Bonuses to Health Equity Measures
As an outspoken advocate for equity in healthcare, Dr. Jain has been nationally recognized for tying 10% of SCAN leaders’ bonuses to achieving a 25% reduction in medication adherence rate disparities among Black and Hispanic members.
Based on the success of this project, in which the racial and ethnic medication adherence gap was reduced by 35%, SCAN has embarked on a multi-year project to eliminate disparities in flu vaccination use among Black members and statin and blood sugar medication adherence among Hispanic members—goals SCAN is on track to achieve.
Growth and Workforce and Membership Diversity
Under Dr. Jain’s leadership,
• SCAN’s revenues have grown more than 40% from $3.1B in 2020 to nearly $5B in 2023. Today SCAN serves more than 315,000 people (285,000 through Medicare Advantage health plans and 30,000 through its care delivery divisions), an increase from 220,000 members in 2020.
• In just three years, SCAN has become one of the fastest-growing not-for-profit Medicare Plans in the country and has gone from a regional one-state plan to a national not-for-profit plan operating in five states: California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas and in 2024, New Mexico.
In 2022, SCAN entered into an agreement to combine with the Oregon-based CareOregon to maximize benefits of scale for both not-for-profit entities. The combined organization would serve nearly 800,000 health plan members.
Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging are priorities for Dr. Jain, and since taking the helm of SCAN the organization's leadership team reflects 58% ethnic diversity and 55% gender diversity.
Awards and Recognitions
Earlier this year, SCAN Health Plan was ranked highest in overall customer satisfaction among Medicare Advantage plans in California based on the results of the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Medicare Advantage Satisfaction Study.
In addition, SCAN was recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the Top Innovator Organizations for 2023 and named to Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work list for 2023. SCAN was also named to Great Place To Work and Fortune magazine’s Best Workplaces for Women list.
“The 2023 honorees on our 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare reflect the providers, insurers, technology firms, government leaders, investors and others who have made oversized contributions to the industry in the past year,” said Mary Ellen Podmolik, editor-in-chief of Modern Healthcare. “Our ranked list honors the C-suite decision-makers using their clout and influence to lead their organizations and make sweeping changes that affect patient care.”
The complete ranking can be found in the Dec. 4 issue of MH magazine, and profiles of all the honorees are available online at ModernHealthcare.com/100MostInfluential.
About SCAN Group
SCAN Group, a mission-driven not-for-profit organization, is dedicated to tackling some of the biggest issues in healthcare for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities, and loneliness. SCAN Group’s Medicare Advantage health plan, SCAN Health Plan, is one of the nation’s foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans and serves more than 287,000 members in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas and in 2024, New Mexico. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. Since 2020, SCAN has launched three mission-aligned medical groups, including Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health, and myPlace Health (a joint venture with Commonwealth Care Alliance), each of which focuses on meeting the needs of older adults. Additionally, in 2022 SCAN acquired The Residentialist Group, now known as HomeBase Medical, to support chronic disease management and palliative care for older adults in the home. SCAN’s care delivery affiliates collectively serve more than 36,000 members. To learn more, visit www.thescangroup.org or follow SCAN on Twitter @scanhealthplan.
Seffrah Orlando
“I am grateful and humbled by this recognition from Modern Healthcare,” said Dr. Jain. “It is an honor to be named alongside the esteemed healthcare leaders on this list. Each of them is dedicated to improving healthcare for all.”
Modern Healthcare’s prestigious recognition program acknowledges and honors individuals who are deemed by their peers and the journal’s senior editors to be the most influential figures in the industry in terms of leadership and impact.
As a well-respected healthcare innovator, advocate and thought leader for more than a decade, Dr. Jain has consistently called for “radical common sense” reforms to improve patient care within the United States healthcare system.
As CEO of SCAN, Dr. Jain has translated his words into impactful actions, spearheading numerous cutting-edge programs, products, and initiatives that are designed to not only improve and enhance the healthcare journey for older Americans but also to prioritize diversity, equity and inclusion in the organization’s work.
Here are some examples of the work Dr. Jain and his teams have embarked on at SCAN.
Pioneering Care Delivery Models
Dr. Jain catapulted SCAN into care delivery with the launch of three subsidiary organizations:
• Welcome Health provides primary care to older adults, using the philosophy of geriatrics, in the comfort of their own home, both in-person and through emerging digital health technology.
• myPlace Health is an integrated care delivery organization that specializes in serving vulnerable older adults who wish to live in their homes and communities for as long as safely possible. myPlace delivers services through the PACE (Program for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) model and as a value-based provider working in partnership with health plans.
• Homebase Medical provides wrap-around care to homebound older adults in the form of three products: Annual Wellness Visits, Chronic & Palliative Care and Care Transition Management.
In 2022, Dr. Jain, drawing from his early career experiences in homeless healthcare, conceived of Healthcare in Action (HIA), an innovative street-based medical group designed to provide healthcare for the unhoused where they are through the framework of managed care. He recruited key leadership to build the primary care medical group, and since its launch HIA has received national attention and serves more than 1,000 patients in six counties across Northern and Southern California.
Groundbreaking Population-Specific Medicare Advantage Plans
In 2023, SCAN launched SCAN Affirm (HMO), the industry’s first Medicare Advantage plan designed to meet the needs of LGBTQ+ older adults. In its first year, the plan had an unprecedented 700 members in California’s Los Angeles, Riverside and Orange Counties. As of 2024, SCAN Affirm will expand into San Diego and San Francisco Counties.
On the heels of the success of SCAN Affirm, SCAN launched another pioneering, population-specific plan: SCAN Inspired (HMO). This plan is the first Medicare Advantage plan designed by women for women and addresses the unique needs women face on their aging journey. SCAN Inspired will be offered in Los Angeles and Orange Counties as of January 1, 2024.
In addition, Dr. Jain and his teams launched SCAN Embrace (HMO-ISNP), an institutional special needs plan (I-SNP) that treats people living in assisted living facilities. Embrace is already the fastest-growing I-SNP in the country.
Tying Executive Bonuses to Health Equity Measures
As an outspoken advocate for equity in healthcare, Dr. Jain has been nationally recognized for tying 10% of SCAN leaders’ bonuses to achieving a 25% reduction in medication adherence rate disparities among Black and Hispanic members.
Based on the success of this project, in which the racial and ethnic medication adherence gap was reduced by 35%, SCAN has embarked on a multi-year project to eliminate disparities in flu vaccination use among Black members and statin and blood sugar medication adherence among Hispanic members—goals SCAN is on track to achieve.
Growth and Workforce and Membership Diversity
Under Dr. Jain’s leadership,
• SCAN’s revenues have grown more than 40% from $3.1B in 2020 to nearly $5B in 2023. Today SCAN serves more than 315,000 people (285,000 through Medicare Advantage health plans and 30,000 through its care delivery divisions), an increase from 220,000 members in 2020.
• In just three years, SCAN has become one of the fastest-growing not-for-profit Medicare Plans in the country and has gone from a regional one-state plan to a national not-for-profit plan operating in five states: California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas and in 2024, New Mexico.
In 2022, SCAN entered into an agreement to combine with the Oregon-based CareOregon to maximize benefits of scale for both not-for-profit entities. The combined organization would serve nearly 800,000 health plan members.
Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging are priorities for Dr. Jain, and since taking the helm of SCAN the organization's leadership team reflects 58% ethnic diversity and 55% gender diversity.
Awards and Recognitions
Earlier this year, SCAN Health Plan was ranked highest in overall customer satisfaction among Medicare Advantage plans in California based on the results of the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Medicare Advantage Satisfaction Study.
In addition, SCAN was recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the Top Innovator Organizations for 2023 and named to Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work list for 2023. SCAN was also named to Great Place To Work and Fortune magazine’s Best Workplaces for Women list.
“The 2023 honorees on our 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare reflect the providers, insurers, technology firms, government leaders, investors and others who have made oversized contributions to the industry in the past year,” said Mary Ellen Podmolik, editor-in-chief of Modern Healthcare. “Our ranked list honors the C-suite decision-makers using their clout and influence to lead their organizations and make sweeping changes that affect patient care.”
The complete ranking can be found in the Dec. 4 issue of MH magazine, and profiles of all the honorees are available online at ModernHealthcare.com/100MostInfluential.
About SCAN Group
SCAN Group, a mission-driven not-for-profit organization, is dedicated to tackling some of the biggest issues in healthcare for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities, and loneliness. SCAN Group’s Medicare Advantage health plan, SCAN Health Plan, is one of the nation’s foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans and serves more than 287,000 members in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas and in 2024, New Mexico. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. Since 2020, SCAN has launched three mission-aligned medical groups, including Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health, and myPlace Health (a joint venture with Commonwealth Care Alliance), each of which focuses on meeting the needs of older adults. Additionally, in 2022 SCAN acquired The Residentialist Group, now known as HomeBase Medical, to support chronic disease management and palliative care for older adults in the home. SCAN’s care delivery affiliates collectively serve more than 36,000 members. To learn more, visit www.thescangroup.org or follow SCAN on Twitter @scanhealthplan.
Seffrah Orlando
SCAN Group
+1 562-508-6781
sorlando@scanhealthplan.com