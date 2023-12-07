SQ-USA’S HEALTANG PRODUCTS RECEIVE PLANT-BASED CERTIFICATION
SQ Group receives plant-based certification for their Healtang products, a natural sweetener line that focuses on healthier sugar alternatives.
With this certification, the customer can now be confident that this is an entirely natural product and completely safe for those on a vegan diet.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healtang celebrates the recent plant-based certification for their line of sugar-substitute products, including Xylitol and L-Arabinose. The certification opens up their product range to a wider market, including vegetarians and vegans who can now enjoy the health benefits of the sweetener without worrying about ingredient contamination during the manufacturing process.
The news comes as Healtang expands their products into new markets to meet the demands of a growing customer base. With more and more people becoming interested in developing a healthier lifestyle, Healtang’s sweeteners seem to be the perfect addition to a health-conscious diet.
Among the company’s most popular products are:
- L’Arabinose: A clinically proven sucrose inhibitor that serves as a multi-purpose sugar alternative,
perfect for those battling diabetes and weight loss.
- Xylitol: An all-natural sugar alternative that is as sweet as sucrose, features no aftertaste, and boasts
only one-third the calories of regular table sugar.
“We, at SQ-USA, are incredibly health-conscious. Not only do we strive to minimize our carbon footprint through eco-friendly production processes, we also want to offer our customers healthy sweetener alternatives that are not just good for their bodies, but the environment too,” said Daniel Chen, VP of operations at SQ-USA. “With this certification, the customer can now be confident that this is an entirely natural product and completely safe for those on a vegan diet.”
SQ-USA embraces the certification as an opportunity to promote their products and highlight the importance of consuming natural ingredients, as Mr. Chen concluded, “We want our customers to live a healthy life through a healthy diet.”
