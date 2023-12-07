SQ-USA’S HEALTANG PRODUCTS RECEIVE PLANT-BASED CERTIFICATION

SQ Group receives plant-based certification for their Healtang products, a natural sweetener line that focuses on healthier sugar alternatives.

With this certification, the customer can now be confident that this is an entirely natural product and completely safe for those on a vegan diet.”
— Daniel Chen
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healtang celebrates the recent plant-based certification for their line of sugar-substitute products, including Xylitol and L-Arabinose. The certification opens up their product range to a wider market, including vegetarians and vegans who can now enjoy the health benefits of the sweetener without worrying about ingredient contamination during the manufacturing process.

The news comes as Healtang expands their products into new markets to meet the demands of a growing customer base. With more and more people becoming interested in developing a healthier lifestyle, Healtang’s sweeteners seem to be the perfect addition to a health-conscious diet.

Among the company’s most popular products are:

- L’Arabinose: A clinically proven sucrose inhibitor that serves as a multi-purpose sugar alternative,
perfect for those battling diabetes and weight loss.

- Xylitol: An all-natural sugar alternative that is as sweet as sucrose, features no aftertaste, and boasts
only one-third the calories of regular table sugar.

“We, at SQ-USA, are incredibly health-conscious. Not only do we strive to minimize our carbon footprint through eco-friendly production processes, we also want to offer our customers healthy sweetener alternatives that are not just good for their bodies, but the environment too,” said Daniel Chen, VP of operations at SQ-USA. “With this certification, the customer can now be confident that this is an entirely natural product and completely safe for those on a vegan diet.”

SQ-USA embraces the certification as an opportunity to promote their products and highlight the importance of consuming natural ingredients, as Mr. Chen concluded, “We want our customers to live a healthy life through a healthy diet.”

Daniel Chen
SQ USA
+1 626-810-1120
email us here

You just read:

SQ-USA’S HEALTANG PRODUCTS RECEIVE PLANT-BASED CERTIFICATION

Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Daniel Chen
SQ USA
+1 626-810-1120
Company/Organization
SQ USA
1001 S Lawson St
City of Industry, California, 91748
United States
+1 626-810-1120
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

SQ USA is a competitive, industry-leading manufacturer focused on developing in-demand merchandise across a variety of industries. With brands ranging from SQ Medical Supplies to ECO-SQ Biodegradable, we strive to produce environmentally friendly products of the highest quality for our clients at the best possible cost. At SQ USA we believe in not only building a better world through business, but through innovation and sustainability. SQ USA is a company here today, to build a better tomorrow.

SQ USA

More From This Author
SQ-USA’S HEALTANG PRODUCTS RECEIVE PLANT-BASED CERTIFICATION
SQ GROUP MAKES TOP 500 PRIVATE ENTERPRISES LIST
SQ GROUP LAUNCHES WORLD’S FIRST ONE-MILLION TON BIO-REFINERY
View All Stories From This Author