SQ GROUP MAKES TOP 500 PRIVATE ENTERPRISES LIST

SQ Group Makes "Top 500 Private Enterprises in 2023 China's Manufacturing Industry" List For Twelfth Consecutive Year
We work extremely hard to make the environment our first priority, so to receive recognition for our efforts is both humbling and encouraging.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SQ Group, a leading manufacturer of eco-friendly and biodegradable materials, recently celebrated their twelfth consecutive year of making the ‘Top 500 Private Enterprises in 2023 China’s Manufacturing Industry’ list, an achievement reserved for manufacturers that utilize sustainable methods in the production of environmentally friendly products.
— Daniel Chen
The list was published by the ‘China Enterprise Confederation’ and the ‘China Enterprise Directors Association’ during a forum held in the city of Hefei. The goal of the list is to recognize industry-leading manufacturers that have pioneered environmentally safe production processes that reduce their ecological footprint and build a clear path toward a greener future.
While undoubtedly a great honor, it came as little surprise to some that SQ Group made the list. With over 40 years of experience in the production of eco-conscious materials, they boast some groundbreaking accomplishments in the field, including:
- The launch of the world’s first one million ton bio-refinery
- Their Phenolic Resin facility has the largest monomer production capacity in the world
- Their products have been utilized in everything from disposable tableware and PPE,
to high-speed trains and spacecraft
- In addition to being environmentally conscious, they have also invested in the health of
their customers through the production of sugar substitutes
“We are obviously thrilled about making the list,” said Daniel Chen, VP of operations at SQ-USA. “We work extremely hard to make the environment our first priority, so to receive recognition for our efforts is both humbling and encouraging.”
With an expansive manufacturing list spanning a diverse array of industries, SQ Group has certainly earned their place on the list, and with no signs of slowing down, it seems highly likely they’ll secure an annual mention for many years to come.
