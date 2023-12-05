The Reparations Fight Advances for Blacks in U.S. (Afrodescendants)
We demand full and complete reparations, and we must have self-determination now.”ATLANTA, GA, US, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 7-8, 2023, the Afrodescendant Nation (ADN) hosted their National Reparations Conference at Georgia State University in Atlanta, Georgia. Leaders of 25 reparations organizations and delegates from all over the United States came to the table to agree to pool their resources and effort and organize on a common front for the tough battle ahead. Afrodescendant Nation founder, the Honorable Silis Muhammad, stated, "We demand full and complete reparations, and we must have self-determination now. This is the fulfillment of the vision of my teacher, Messenger Elijah Muhammad."
Mr. Muhammad’s 40-year fight for reparations is reaching new heights as the ADN has lined up forces with NCOBRA (National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in America), Reparations United (Pres. Kamm Howard), National Reparations Institute Inc. (Co-Founder Reginald Muhammad) CARICOM (Caribbean Community and Common Market); Human Rights Policy Officers (Founder, Ramzu Yunus); Black Lives Matter Los Angeles Chapter (Co-Founder, Melina Abdullah) and a growing number of reparations groups. "We must have unity. Our goal is to unite 500 organizations across this country into an uncompromising, common front and change the course of history in the reparations fight,” stated Black Lawyers for Justice (BLFJ) leader Malik Z. Shabazz, newly appointed ADN National Conductor. A.F.R.E. Governor-General Ishmael Al-Salaam expects to sign formal Memoranda of Understanding with over 200 reparations groups to formalize the united front by early 2024.
On November 12, 2023, the ADN held a groundbreaking online "National Teach-In on Reparations." Thousands of viewers tuned in to hear 25 of the nation’s top reparations and self-determination leaders, scholars, and planners explain to the public what Reparations are all about and inform the masses as to what their respective organizations are currently doing in the fight.
In January 2024, the ADN and its partners are launching a National Plebiscite (Vote) Campaign amongst the 40 million Blacks in America. The National Plebiscite is a formal referendum and vote amongst the masses of Black People as to their desires for Reparations for their future. The 2024 ADN National Reparations Convention #1 will be held in Washington, DC, and is expected to be the strongest reparations convention ever.
For more information, go to afrodescendant.org and text REPARATIONS to 877-506-2184 to cast your vote for Reparations and to register with this national reparations' movement. To financially support the fight for reparations, please donate to: The National Reparations Convention Fundraiser (gofundme.com)
