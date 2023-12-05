Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,591 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,470 in the last 365 days.

Renowned Pastor, Author, and Historian, Michael E. Goings, Anticipates Book Review for His Latest Work, "Seed of Simon"

"Unearth the secrets within the pages of 'Seed of Simon' – a captivating tale that sprouts curiosity and blossoms into an unforgettable journey."

Renowned Pastor, Author, and Historian, Michael E. Goings, Unveils "Seed of Simon": A Profound Journey of Faith, Legacy, and Redemption

DILLON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- -- Esteemed author and historian, Michael E. Goings, brings a wealth of experience to the literary world with his latest creation, "Seed of Simon." Having attended the American International College in Springfield, Massachusetts, and served three honorable years in the Army, Goings has dedicated over forty years to his roles as a pastor and noted author. Currently residing in Dillon, South Carolina, alongside his wife, Dr. Louise Goings, the couple shares a loving family that includes two adult children, Jennifer (Demetrius) Rouse and Michael Goings II, as well as their cherished grandchildren, Elisha and Demetrius Rouse Jr.
"Seed of Simon" delves into the poignant story of Rafael Smith, a young African-American man haunted by recurring dreams of the trail of suffering endured by Christ. Unbeknownst to Rafael, he is intricately linked to the historical lineage of Simon of Cyrene, compelled to carry the cross of Jesus.

Michael Goings, reflecting on the inspiration behind "Seed of Simon," expressed, "This book is a testament to the intertwining of faith, history, and the enduring spirit of individuals connected to a larger narrative. I am eager to share this story with readers who appreciate the richness of our collective heritage."

Anticipated Book Review for "Seed of Simon"

The literary community eagerly awaits the forthcoming book review of "Seed of Simon," a review that promises to illuminate the depth and significance of Goings' latest work. The narrative explores themes of faith, identity, and the interconnectedness of historical legacies, drawing parallels between Rafael Smith's journey and the timeless story of Simon of Cyrene.

Michael Goings
Glasslink Solutions
+18332011300 ext.
email us here

Michael Goings Radio Interview with Ric Bratton

You just read:

Renowned Pastor, Author, and Historian, Michael E. Goings, Anticipates Book Review for His Latest Work, "Seed of Simon"

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more