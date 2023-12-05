Renowned Pastor, Author, and Historian, Michael E. Goings, Anticipates Book Review for His Latest Work, "Seed of Simon"
Renowned Pastor, Author, and Historian, Michael E. Goings, Unveils "Seed of Simon": A Profound Journey of Faith, Legacy, and RedemptionDILLON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- -- Esteemed author and historian, Michael E. Goings, brings a wealth of experience to the literary world with his latest creation, "Seed of Simon." Having attended the American International College in Springfield, Massachusetts, and served three honorable years in the Army, Goings has dedicated over forty years to his roles as a pastor and noted author. Currently residing in Dillon, South Carolina, alongside his wife, Dr. Louise Goings, the couple shares a loving family that includes two adult children, Jennifer (Demetrius) Rouse and Michael Goings II, as well as their cherished grandchildren, Elisha and Demetrius Rouse Jr.
"Seed of Simon" delves into the poignant story of Rafael Smith, a young African-American man haunted by recurring dreams of the trail of suffering endured by Christ. Unbeknownst to Rafael, he is intricately linked to the historical lineage of Simon of Cyrene, compelled to carry the cross of Jesus.
Michael Goings, reflecting on the inspiration behind "Seed of Simon," expressed, "This book is a testament to the intertwining of faith, history, and the enduring spirit of individuals connected to a larger narrative. I am eager to share this story with readers who appreciate the richness of our collective heritage."
Anticipated Book Review for "Seed of Simon"
The literary community eagerly awaits the forthcoming book review of "Seed of Simon," a review that promises to illuminate the depth and significance of Goings' latest work. The narrative explores themes of faith, identity, and the interconnectedness of historical legacies, drawing parallels between Rafael Smith's journey and the timeless story of Simon of Cyrene.
