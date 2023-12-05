The Vanella Group, Inc. Wins Prestigious BASA 2023 Award in Best Entrepreneur Category
The Vanella Group, Inc., a B2B lead gen provider for enterprise tech in No. America, announces win in the Best of America Small Business Awards (BASA) 2023.
This award underscores our commitment to excellence and the significant impact we've made to revenue growth for the enterprise technology sector.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, US, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vanella Group, Inc., a renowned B2B outbound lead generation and telemarketing firm for enterprise technology providers in North America, is proud to announce its recent victory at the Best of America Small Business Awards (BASA) 2023. The company has been honored in the Best Entrepreneur | Marketing Agency category, highlighting its exceptional contributions to the tech marketing industry.
— MariAnne Vanella
As a leader in its field, The Vanella Group, Inc. has consistently set the bar high with its innovative approach to B2B lead generation. By integrating AI-powered dialers, leveraging intent data, innovative sales technology, and employing a team of senior-level outreach experts, the company has achieved remarkable results, consistently achieving a performance rate five times above the industry standard.
"The BASA 2023 award is a testament to our team's hard work, dedication, and innovative approach to B2B outbound," said MariAnne Vanella, CEO of The Vanella Group, Inc. "We are thrilled to be recognized among America's finest small businesses, and this award underscores our commitment to excellence and the impact we've made to revenue growth for the enterprise technology sector."
The Best of America Small Business Awards is an esteemed competition that celebrates small businesses across America for their significant contributions to their communities. BASA stands out for its impartiality and independence, ensuring a fair and unbiased recognition of small business excellence.
This year's BASA awards saw a substantial number of entries, with public votes playing a crucial role in determining the TopList of the most popular, fast-rising, and promising brands to watch. The Vanella Group, Inc.'s win in the Best Entrepreneur | Marketing Agency category not only signifies its outstanding performance but also its popularity and respect within the community and the industry.
"Supporting, celebrating, and promoting small businesses and entrepreneurs is our top priority, and that's precisely why BASA Awards were established," stated Anna Stella, President of BASA Awards.
The Vanella Group, Inc.'s success at the BASA 2023 is a shining example of how small businesses can make a significant impact through innovation, dedication, and a customer-centric approach. As the company continues to lead and revolutionize the field of B2B telemarketing, and outbound lead generation, this award serves as a milestone in its journey towards more success and industry leadership in revenue growth.
About The Vanella Group, Inc.:
The Vanella Group, Inc. is one of the industry's most long-standing B2B outbound telemarketing and lead gen agencies. Our flagship offer is outbound B2B lead gen programs serving clients in the SaaS and complex enterprise technology sector. We created the Telesales 2.0® methodology, which is a next-level approach to outbound calls that achieves results well above industry standards for outbound prospecting.
Joe Tosi
The Vanella Group, Inc.
8883350340 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telesales 2.0®