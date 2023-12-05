Mayor Bowser Kicks Off DMV Black Restaurant Week by Announcing the Fourth Round of Food Access Fund Grantees

(Washington, DC) – Today, during DMV Black Restaurant Week, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the recipients of $5 million in grants through the fourth round of the District’s Food Access Fund (FAF). Since launching the Food Access Fund in 2021, Mayor Bowser has invested almost $40 million to increase access to grocery stores, restaurants, fast-casual restaurants, and other food access points, with a focus on Wards 7 and 8.



“Through the Food Access Fund, we are investing in people who have stepped up to fill amenity gaps and create jobs and opportunities in our neighborhoods,” said Mayor Bowser. “I know we celebrate Black-owned businesses all year in DC, but Black Restaurant Week is another opportunity to put the spotlight on and to support fantastic restaurants like the one we are cutting the ribbon on today.”

The Round Four Food Access Fund awards include funding for four new businesses and additional funding for three existing grantees.



The four new grantees are:

Abunai Poke, a Hawaiian food eatery that will open a new location in Ward 5.

Capitol Square Bar & Grill, which will open a new location on Good Hope Road in Ward 7, offering a combination of authentic American, African, and Caribbean cuisines.

Tasting Lab DC, a restaurant, food business incubator, and shared commercial kitchen that will open in Ward 8 near the Anacostia Metro station.

Muki’s Market & Deli, a new food market in Ward 7 that will offer a variety of fresh and prepared food options and will include both indoor and outdoor space.

The three existing businesses receiving additional funding are:

Deanwood Deli, a restaurant in Ward 7 serving traditional and classic sandwiches.

The Fresh Food Factory & Market, a grocery store in Ward 8 that sells affordably priced fresh and healthy food and serves as an incubator to support the sales and growth of local small businesses.

Market 7, a community market/food hall that will open next year in Ward 7 and feature Black-owned businesses.

“Mayor Bowser’s investments in the Food Access Fund is a key part of our goal to support healthy and amenity-rich neighborhoods throughout the District,” said Acting Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development Nina Albert. “We are excited that new and existing businesses continue to grow in DC and offer new eateries, grocery stores, sit-down restaurants, and economic opportunities for communities that need them most.”



Mayor Bowser also encouraged the community to support Black-owned restaurants and food service providers during DMV Black Restaurant Week from December 3-10. DMV Black Restaurant Week was established in 2018 and was an inaugural grantee of the Mayor’s Office on African American Affairs through the African American Community Grant. The week strives to promote the many local Black-owned restaurants and food service providers throughout the region.

The event to kick off DMV Black Restaurant Week took place at the ribbon cutting of Miss Toya’s Southern Cajun Kitchen, a new, Black-owned restaurant in Ward 7 and a previous Food Access Fund recipient. Miss Toya’s Southern Cajun Kitchen represents a blend of southern, Cajun, Creole, and Caribbean cuisines, and is one of the many places that residents and visitors can support one of DC’s Black-owned restaurants during DMV Black Restaurant Week.

“For 2023, DMVbrw is answering the call for a directory of restaurants and businesses for the community to support. Therefore, we will celebrate these businesses by Wards. Let’s come together, to make our businesses feel special,” said Dr. Erinn Tucker-Oluwole and Chef Furard Tate, Co-Founders of DMV Black Restaurant Week. To learn more about how to participate in DMV Black Restaurant Week, visit www.dmvbrw.com.

To learn more about additional grant and funding opportunities, visit ObviouslyDC.com.





