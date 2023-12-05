Mount Wachusett Community College Meeting the Demand for Educated Workforce for Rapidly Expanding Cannabis Industry
Green Flower provides high quality, rigorous training spanning all areas of the cannabis industry from cultivation to distribution and sales. We look forward to a long and successful partnership.”GARDNER, MA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mount Wachusett Community College’s Division of Lifelong Learning and Workforce Development continues to meet the employment needs of North Central Massachusetts industries with the expansion and modernization of its Cannabis Career Training Program.
Mount Wachusett Community College led the way in 2019 as one of the first to offer cannabis career training. The college will now be offering: Cannabis Cultivation Specialist, Cannabis Retail Specialist, and Cannabis Extraction and Product Development Specialist.
These nine-week, online programs were developed by top industry leaders, designed to provide students with the essential knowledge required to thrive as a cannabis professional. The online programs allow students to study at their own pace, completing the program on their own time. Following completion, students will have access to an exclusive employer network through the Green Flower Institute to assist them with career placement.
"The Mount Wachusett Community College Division of Lifelong Learning and Workforce Development is thrilled to be collaborating with Green Flower to insure an important industry sector within North Central Massachusetts and the entire commonwealth has access to a workforce with current and relevant industry-specific knowledge and skills,” stated Adam Duggan, Vice President Lifelong Learning & Workforce Development. “Green Flower provides high quality, rigorous training spanning all areas of the cannabis industry from cultivation to distribution and sales. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with Green Flower."
The MWCC programs are provided by educational partner Green Flower, which is a Certified Responsible Vendor Trainer, licensed by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. As the job market tightens, industry-specific certifications will give candidates a competitive advantage.
“Green Flower is honored to be partnering with Mount Wachusett Community College to offer our three cannabis industry training certificate programs. Known for helping students start, change and build careers, and offering a truly affordable option in the community, MWCC is uniquely positioned to help people enter and grow in the ever-expanding cannabis industry,” says Green Flower Chief Growth Officer, Daniel Kalef.
“Like other highly regulated industries, the need to have expertise in material handling, quality control, patient care, security, transportation, and more, is vital to the success of all aspects of the industry and all things people will learn in these programs. We are very excited to partner with Mount Wachusett Community College to offer these courses and are excited to begin offering them to the public.”
For more information about MWCC’s certificate programs please visit https://cannabis.mwcc.edu/.
About Mount Wachusett Community College
Founded in 1963 and accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE), MWCC is a public, two-year college serving the people in our region with 70+ credit-bearing degree and certificate programs, non-credit, personal enrichment classes for lifelong learners, workforce development initiatives and corporate training that includes custom training delivered both on-site and virtually.
About Green Flower
Founded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators, and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the emerging cannabis industry today. Green Flower's content and technology platform powers the cannabis programs of top universities and colleges across the country, provides customized learning and compliance solutions for cannabis businesses of all sizes, and equips individuals with the skills and credentials necessary to make an impact in the modern cannabis industry.
Nia Carignan
Mount Wachusett Community College
+1 978-621-5868
ncarignan@mwcc.mass.edu