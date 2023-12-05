Introducing Surpborder Ice Go: The Newest in Portable Ice Making

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surpborder is thrilled to unveil its latest innovation - the Surpborder Ice Go Ice Maker. Designed for customers who cherish outdoor adventures and social gatherings, Ice Go is set the way they enjoy chilled beverages in any setting, from camping trips to backyard gatherings. Since there are no age or gender limits, this can be a practical gift choice, regardless of the recipient. The product launches on Kickstarter, and anticipation is already building for this game-changing ice maker.

Surpborder Ice Go boasts a cordless design and an impressive 3.5 hours of battery life. The ergonomic handle and retractable support ensure ease of transport and stable placement on any terrain, making Ice Go the ultimate outdoor companion. With its ability to produce a batch of 9 ice cubes in just 6-8 minutes, Ice Go ensures customers never run out of ice when customers need it most.

Ice Go's design is a harmonious blend of art and dynamism. The Dual-C corner design adds a dynamic touch, reflecting the spirit of adventure and pushing the boundaries of conventional design. The LED panel not only enhances the overall aesthetics but also treats users with a user-friendly experience. With a button's touch, customers can make ice, manage drainage, and initiate self-cleaning. Every detail exudes a sense of adventure and futurism, making Ice Go a stylish addition to customers’ outdoor gear.

Key Features that Set Ice Go Apart：

1. Ice Making at Faster Speeds: The Surpborder Ice Go boasts a distinctive rapid cooling technology, producing up to 9 ice cubes in an astonishing 6-8 minutes. The capacious 1.1L water tank and an ample ice basket ensure a quick supply of fresh ice cubes for a gathering of 2-3 people.

2. User-Friendly LED Panel: Monitor machine status, receive alerts, and control functions with a touch. The panel provides alerts for high temperatures, water shortages, and more. Even when customers are away, Ice Go ensures customers stay connected with timely reminder alarms.

3. One-Button Drainage and Cleaning: Maintaining the Surpborder Ice Go is a breeze, thanks to its one-button drainage and cleaning function. Even if the ice maker is powered off, it can complete the drainage process.

4. Intuitive Interaction: Operating the ice maker is simplified to just two buttons, making it user-friendly even for children and the elderly. Dynamic UI interaction animations enhance user experience, and the 2.4” high-definition screen ensures clear visibility both indoors and outdoors.

5. Wireless Endurance for Unrestricted Use: Ice Go's optimized power management system, coupled with a compressor featuring lower power consumption, grants it a remarkable wireless endurance of 3.5 hours. It also offers a DC power supply mode to adapt to various usage scenarios.

6. Great design for Outdoor Adventures: With a sturdy handle and ergonomic design, the Ice Go is easily portable. The retractable bottom bracket adapts to various terrains, ensuring that users can enjoy fresh ice wherever their adventures take them.

7. Sleek Design with a Purpose: The Ice Go's design reflects speed, efficiency, and the attributes of outdoor sports. The dynamic lines set it apart from traditional ice-making products.

8. Commitment to Environmental Protection: Surpborder Ice Go is crafted from food-grade safe materials, promoting user health and safety. The use of the environmentally friendly refrigerant R290 aligns with Surpborder's commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting global environmental protection and sustainability.

Availability：

Surpborder Ice Go will be released on the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter.

About Surpborder:

Established in September 2022, the Surpborder team is a collective of dynamic, creative individuals fueled by passion and armed with extensive product expertise. Their journey began with a shared enthusiasm for iced drinks and a determination to bring a touch of frosty delight to every moment.

The company strives to provide an unprecedented user experience through power technology innovation and superior product design. Our first product, the “Ice Go” ice maker, originates from the love for iced drinks in daily life, and the company hopes that everyone can relish life with fresh ice cubes anytime, anywhere. With the Ice Go portable ice maker, customers can enjoy the magic of iced drinks, whether customers are going on an outdoor trip or gathering with family and friends. In the near future, Surpborder will bring more innovative products; stay tuned.