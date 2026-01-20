Obziy Unveils at CES 2026 How ‘Desktop Industrialization’ is Scaling the Future of Personal Apparel

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest data from FashionUnited, the average American consumer now purchases approximately 53 garments per year. Within this high-volume cycle, the T-shirt remains the ultimate canvas for expression. Statista reports that global T-shirt revenue is projected to hit $52.8 billion by 2029, with individual consumers estimated to purchase an average of 2.8 T-shirts in 2025 alone. At CES 2026, Obziy officially debuted the DP1 DTF Series—a comprehensive business solution designed to help apparel entrepreneurs capture this market by redefining the unit economics of garment personalization.

Bridging the Gap Between Mass Market and Micro-Brands As e-commerce and Print-on-Demand (POD) services lower the barriers for shoppers, the supply side has struggled with a "Profitability Gap." Creators have traditionally been forced to choose between unreliable DIY printer conversions or six-figure industrial equipment. Obziy resolves this paradox by focusing on three pillars of a sustainable apparel business:

1. Industrial-Grade Unit Economics A sustainable business relies on the margin per unit. By integrating the renowned Epson I3200-HD printhead into a desktop footprint, Obziy provides a commercial-ready asset with a resolution of up to 3600 DPI. This allows boutique brands to produce retail-quality goods that compete with mass-market giants while maintaining the flexibility of a small studio.

2. Production Velocity at Scale Time is the most critical variable in the $52.8 billion T-shirt economy. To provide clear financial clarity, Obziy has standardized its production metrics. Using a single-sheet A3 benchmark, the DP1 Series streamlines the workflow from print to cure. The DP1 Pro S model is capable of outputting up to 841 units per day, allowing businesses to scale from sample runs to high-volume orders with a single operator.

3. Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) & Lifecycle Beyond the initial investment, Obziy addresses the "Hidden Costs" of production—maintenance and downtime.

Automated System Care: Features such as specialized nozzle moistening and fluid alerts shift maintenance from a manual burden to a machine-led process.

Lifecycle Reliability: Obziy treats the printer as a long-term financial asset, offering a robust warranty and service framework to ensure the hardware remains a "profit engine" throughout its multi-year operational life.

Empowering the Next Wave of Apparel Entrepreneurs "The combination of 53 garments per person and the massive growth in the T-shirt segment represents a historic opportunity for decentralized manufacturing," says the Obziy team. "Our goal is to provide the infrastructure—optimized for speed, cost, and ROI—that allows any creator to turn this market demand into a profitable enterprise."

Availability The Obziy DP1 Series is currently featured on Kickstarter, offering early adopters the chance to secure the next generation of DTF technology at exclusive pricing. For more information, technical specifications, and to join the Obziy movement, visit the Official Kickstarter Campaign.



About Obziy:

Obziy is a leading provider of smart DIY hardware solutions dedicated to empowering creators and small businesses with professional-grade tools. Guided by its mission, Embrace Every Creation, the company simplifies complex technologies through AI-assisted efficiency and industrial-grade performance. By offering a comprehensive ecosystem from high-speed DTF printing solutions to automated heat presses, Obziy enables a seamless, sustainable, and effortless journey from the first spark of inspiration to the final masterpiece.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.