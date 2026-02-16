Turning Love into Song: ALT Alliance and Carnegie Hall Bring the Lullaby Project to Families

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALT Alliance is welcoming families to a new creative experience through the ‘Create your Lullaby’, workshop developed in collaboration with Carnegie Hall’s Lullaby Project. The program offers parents and young children a gentle place to shape their own lullabies using words, simple melodies, and drawings, turning everyday feelings into a song that belongs only to their family.

The idea behind the Lullaby Project is beautifully straightforward. When a mother, father, or caregiver sings something created for their child, the music becomes more than sound—it becomes memory, reassurance, and connection. Across many countries, the project has shown that songwriting can help parents express hopes they have never spoken aloud and help children feel seen and cherished. ALT Alliance is bringing this spirit to local communities in China, adapting the approach to fit the rhythms of Beijing family life.

This session gathers a small group of families with children from birth to six years old. The atmosphere is closer to a living room than a classroom. Facilitators begin by chatting with parents and children, asking light questions about favorite songs, nicknames at home, or small habits before bedtime. These conversations help everyone relax and also plant the first seeds for the lyrics. Simple clapping games and short listening moments invite even shy children to feel part of the group. Parents are then encouraged to speak directly about their child. Some talk about the day their baby was born, others about a funny phrase their toddler says, or a dream they hold for the future. Facilitators gently collect these thoughts and help shape them into lines of a song. Families who feel confident may hum their own tune with the musician, while others focus only on the words and let the melody grow later. There is no pressure to be skilled; sincerity is enough.

At the same time, children and adults sit together to create a drawing that will become the cover of their lullaby. Tables are filled with crayons, colored paper, and simple art materials. A three-year-old may draw a bright sun, an older sibling a house with open windows, a parent a small heart beside the child’s name. These pictures often say what language cannot, and they give children a joyful role in creating the song. During the first workshop in Kommon Market, the room soon filled with laughter and quiet humming. Parents described their children as “little stars,” “brave explorers,” and “warm lights on a long day.” Facilitators helped weave those phrases into gentle refrains. By the end of the morning, each family held a new melody, rough but real, and many were surprised at how naturally it had appeared. Several parents shared that they had never taken the time to simply speak to their child in this way.

As an official partner of Lullaby Project, ALT Alliance believes that creativity can support emotional health and strengthen communities. The organization works to connect art with everyday life, and the Lullaby Writing Session reflects this belief by honoring ordinary voices rather than professional performance. Recordings and photographs quietly document the process so that families can remember the moment and so that selected works may later be shared with wider audiences connected to the international Lullaby Project.

Looking ahead, ALT Alliance hopes to carry the sessions to more neighborhoods and to partner with schools, cultural centers, and social organizations. The goal is simple: to give families a calm hour in which love can be turned into music and kept for years to come.



About ALT Alliance:

ALT Alliance is a nonprofit organization focused on the intersections of art, law, and technology. Through exhibitions and community events, it supports dialogue around culture, justice, and sustainable futures.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.