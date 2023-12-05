Grand Re-Opening of Natural Wellness With Nurse April in Arabi, Louisiana, on Saturday, December 9
In celebration of the company's new location, owner Nurse April Pilet is offering specials exclusively at the event, raffles, giveaways, and refreshments.
Colonics, a gentle infusion of warmed water into the Colon, is one of my most popular services. Colonics removes toxins from the body, and people are leaving here just feeling absolutely incredible.”NEW ORLEANS , LA, UNITED STATES , December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The premier center for natural health and wellness solutions in New Orleans, Natural Wellness with Nurse April, is celebrating its Grand Re-Opening on December 9, from 11:30 to 3:30 at its new location, 7620 West Judge Perez Drive, Suite A, Arabl, Louisiana. The event will have exclusive wellness specials, raffles, giveaways, and refreshments.
— April Pilet, owner of Natural Wellness with Nurse April
With over 20 years of experience, April Pilet, a/k/a Nurse April, is a certified natural healthcare consultant specializing in consulting with and offering personalized natural wellness solutions for her clients based on their specific ailments or health concerns. Her main goal is to support health naturally, and she is dedicated to providing the highest level of care and expertise.
One of the services offered at Natural Wellness with Nurse April is closed-system colonics, which can help improve overall health naturally through colon cleansing. "Colonics, a gentle infusion of warmed water into the Colon, is one of my most popular services. Colonics removes toxins from the body, and people are leaving here just feeling absolutely incredible. They feel lighter, cleaner, and more energetic. It's been amazing to see the results in my clients," said Pilet.
Certified by the International Association of Colon Hydrotherapists, Nurse April ensures that her clients receive safe and effective treatment. Additionally, she offers wellness consultations, where you can receive personalized suggestions for natural wellness supplements from trusted brands like CellCore, Designs for Health, Creekside Naturals, and Mary Ruth’s Organics. Coffee enemas, which are Gerson-approved, are also available to remove waste build-up and promote intestinal relaxation for better waste flow.
Nurse April discusses each of her client's health and wellness goals and develops a natural approach that will align with what each individual needs. Her clients have praised the professionalism, comfort, and privacy they experienced during their visits. From the cozy and relaxing clinic to the personalized care and education provided by Nurse April, clients commend the positive impact on their lives.
