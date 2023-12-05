BSD Capital Receives Site Plan Approval for Expansion of Restaurants and Bars at Lakeland Town Center
BSD Capital has received site plan approval to add an additional 25,000 square feet of dining and entertainment space at Lakeland Town Center.LAKELAND, FL, USA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BSD Capital, a leading real estate investment firm specializing in value-add properties and development opportunities, is thrilled to announce that it has received site plan approval to add an additional 25,000 square feet of exciting dining and entertainment space at Lakeland Town Center.
The approved site plan, a culmination of meticulous planning and collaboration with the city of Lakeland officials, reflects BSD Capital's commitment to enhancing the local community for residents and visitors in the Lakeland area. The expansion will not only create a vibrant nightlife destination for residents, but will also contribute to the local economy by creating even more exposure for the existing retail stores thriving in Lakeland Town Center.
Leasing opportunities are available in both the newly added, restaurant-ready, 25,000 square feet expansion, and the core retail center. With units ranging from 1,500 - 15,000 sq. ft., the space is a great fit for retail stores, restaurants, and medical offices. The expansion will create an opportunity for a wide variety of cuisines and atmospheres to suit every taste and occasion, bringing in even more visitors to the shopping center.
Guy Levintin, CFO and Co-CEO of BSD Capital expressed his enthusiasm for this milestone, stating, "We are excited to receive site plan approval for this expansion project at Lakeland Town Center.” COO and Co-CEO of BSD Capital, Sharon Sharaby, stated “our goal is to create a dynamic destination that not only meets the needs of the local community but also enhances the overall quality of life for residents and visitors alike."
About BSD Capital:
BSD Capital is a commercial and residential real estate entrepreneurship company with approximately $300 million in assets under management. Our strategy is to locate and purchase properties based on their value and potential return on investment. We work with the city to ensure we are always in compliance with regulations. We offer the market’s most comprehensive, efficient and customer-focused expertise in managing commercial real estate investments. For more information about leasing opportunities, please visit BSD.Capital or call 954-955-6222.
