Liesje Schreinemacher hands over to Geoffrey van Leeuwen

NETHERLANDS, December 4 - News item | 04-12-2023 | 18:53

The Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, Liesje Schreinemacher, has handed over her duties to Geoffrey van Leeuwen. Mr Van Leeuwen will stand in for Ms Schreinemacher from today while she is on maternity leave.

Geoffrey van Leeuwen assumes responsibility today for the foreign trade and development cooperation portfolios.

Minister van Leeuwen: ‘I’m thrilled to be able to carry on Liesje Schreinemacher’s important work. I can continue the course that the government has already set out: doing what we do best. It goes without saying that the war in Ukraine and the humanitarian situation in Gaza demand our full attention, so I’m getting down to work straight away.’

