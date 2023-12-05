Hudson Automotive Group Announces the Acquisition of Vic Bailey Automotive

Hudson Automotive Group has entered into an agreement to acquire Vic Bailey Automotive of Spartanburg.

SPARTANBURG, SC, USA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hudson Automotive Group, one of the fastest growing automotive groups in the southeast, announces it has successfully completed the acquisition of Vic Bailey Automotive. This acquisition adds five exceptional new dealerships and a collision center in the Spartanburg, SC area to the Hudson family.

Vic Bailey Automotive has been serving Spartanburg and surrounding areas since 1969. Moving forward, Hudson Automotive, who already has strong ties to the community through Spartanburg Toyota, will extend the same commitment to excellence in customer service to each new dealership. The five dealerships acquired in the transaction will operate as Volkswagen of Spartanburg, Spartanburg Honda, Subaru of Spartanburg, Ford Lincoln of Spartanburg and Mazda of Spartanburg, and will continue to offer quality inventory of new and pre-owned vehicles, auto financing options, as well as auto service and genuine OEM parts.

Since being founded in 1948, Hudson Automotive Group’s dedication to customer satisfaction has been the top priority throughout all of its dealerships, and customers can expect the same from its newest acquisitions. The Vic Bailey acquisition marks a significant milestone in its growth strategy as Hudson Automotive now has over 50 dealerships under its operations. The continued growth is indicative of an unwavering commitment to providing each community that it serves with the best possible automotive shopping experience and service.

For additional information about Hudson Automotive Group and to learn more about the 50-plus dealerships, visit the website at www.hudsonauto.com.