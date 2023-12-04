Lavi Industries’ Modern Queue Solutions Elevate TSA Innovation Checkpoint Safety and Security
Lavi’s magnetic stanchions, ADA retractable belts, and wayfinding signage enhance flexibility
In high-stress, high-stakes situations, a smartly-designed queue system can enhance both security and the passenger experience.”VALENCIA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lavi Industries, a trusted TSA partner with over 40 years of experience in queue management, took on the challenge of enhancing the pre-security queues leading to document checkers at one of the world’s busiest airports. Harry Reid International in Las Vegas (LAS) is home to the TSA Innovation Checkpoint—a real-life passenger screening area for testing and showcasing the most modern security processes, technologies, and queuing solutions.
Lavi collaborated closely with an array of stakeholder groups, including the TSA Innovation Task Force Team, TSA Passenger Screening Canine Team, TSA Marketing and Branding Team, and Harry Reid International Airport Terminal Operations Team, to address lane access control, safety, wayfinding, maintenance, and flexibility.
Lavi’s queue management solution encompasses several important features to meet the high expectations of the TSA, airport leadership, and passengers. Lavi started by organizing a grid layout and modular components, including magnetic stanchion and panel barrier walls. The company then added enhanced safety features like ADA-compliant double-belted stanchions, emergency egress gates, integrated wayfinding signage and messaging to enhance communications to passengers.
Lavi’s modernized queues led to improved passenger flow at the Innovation Checkpoint with more orderly pre-fill lanes and accurate wait time estimates. With more organized, safer queues and less confusion, passengers have a calmer, faster, and better overall security experience.
Both the TSA and LAS executives gave kudos to Lavi for the quick (just 1.5 days) and non-invasive installation, as well as the ability to easily remove equipment for floor cleaning. The modular nature of the queuing system also means that any additional advancements can be seamlessly implemented as they become available.
Perry Kuklin, Director of Marketing for Lavi Industries, emphasized the company’s commitment to excellence, stating, "In high-stress, high-stakes situations, a smartly-designed queue system can enhance both security and the passenger experience. We work with our customers to holistically address all their needs and deliver modern, innovative solutions.”
As the travel industry continues to grow and evolve, Lavi’s success with the TSA Innovation Checkpoint at LAS is a model for transportation hub queue management across the United States and around the world.
For more information about Lavi Industries’ transportation queue management solutions, please visit https://www.lavi.com/en/tsa-innovation-checkpoint.
About Lavi Industries:
Lavi Industries is a leading provider of innovative queue management and crowd control solutions. With over 40 years of experience, Lavi Industries is dedicated to enhancing the efficiency, safety, and experience of travelers and staff at transportation hubs worldwide.
The Installation of the Prescreening Queue at the TSA Innovation Checkpoint