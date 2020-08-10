Lavi Industries Releases Queue Management Case Study About Safe Social Distancing in Smart & Final’s Checkout Queues
The queue management solution integrates traditional crowd control fixtures, social distancing systems, and queuing technology to increase safety
Lavi Industries’ queue management systems, featuring electronic queuing, help create a safer, more efficient checkout for Smart & Final customers and employees.
The case study helps to demonstrate how, with the right solutions, businesses can create a safe in-store environment for both their customers and employees.”VALENCIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lavi Industries, a leading queue management and crowd control solution provider, announced today the release of a new case study and video describing the deployment of their Qtrac CF electronic queuing technology, and other queue management systems, into the checkout area of Smart & Final warehouse grocery stores. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and concerns over the health and safety of its customers and employees, Smart & Final partnered with Lavi Industries to create a safer, more efficient checkout experience, providing social distancing for customers and employees, and queue management best-practices to improve customer flow and decrease wait times.
— Perry Kuklin
Working within a tight deployment window, Lavi Industries implemented a queue management solution that integrated traditional crowd control fixtures, social distancing systems, and queuing technology to increase safety for customers and employees, while improving the efficiency of the waiting line. Within 3 weeks, the system was deployed in hundreds of locations.
At the heart of the queuing solution is a Qtrac CF electronic queuing system, which integrates digital signage and flashing cash register lights that signal the next customer to an open cash register. Paired with a single-line queue, the system keeps crowds from forming around registers and provides a safe, uncrowded access lane for traveling to an open register. A swing gate barrier, stanchions, signage, and floor stickers ensure additional social distancing as customers wait their turn.
“The case study helps to demonstrate how, with the right solutions, businesses can create a safe in-store environment for both their customers and employees,” said Perry Kuklin, Director of Marketing for Lavi Industries. “Additionally, the electronic queuing system increases customer flow and service rate, effectively reducing both real and perceived wait times,” added Kuklin. The case study is available to download from https://www.lavi.com/upload/BlogArticle/Case-Study-Smart-Final-Qtrac-CF-0720.pdf.
About Lavi Industries
Based in Valencia, California, Lavi Industries is the premier provider of queue management and crowd control solutions in the Americas. Through its portfolio of world-class brands – Beltrac® stanchions, Directrac® signage systems, Qtrac electronic queuing® systems, and NeXtrac® in-queue merchandising systems – Lavi has helped the world’s leading companies effectively guide people in, through, and out of their facilities. More information is available at www.lavi.com.
Perry Kuklin
Lavi Industries
+1 661-219-3145
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Qtrac CF Checkout Queue Management