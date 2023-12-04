Fostering Community Through New High School Volunteerism Credit

CANADA, December 5 - Released on December 4, 2023

Today, Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill joined Grades 10 and 12 students from Luther College High School at YWCA of Regina to celebrate the new volunteerism high school credit.

This school year, Saskatchewan students in Grades 10 to 12 can now receive a high school credit for volunteering through the new Volunteerism 30 credit option. By donating 100 hours of their personal time to work as volunteers, the new credit assists students in building pathways to the workforce while strengthening their communities.

"I encourage students to take advantage of this opportunity to build connections in their communities while earning a school credit at the same time," Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "This course is a great example of the many electives Saskatchewan students can select as they continue to discover what they are passionate about."

“We are so happy to have students participate in YWCA Regina services through volunteerism,” YWCA Regina CEO Melissa Coomber-Bendtsen said. “Being involved in the community is a benefit for everyone. Recognizing this through a credited course shows the importance of volunteering.”

Hours logged during community service activities may take place in a variety of Saskatchewan settings, including businesses, not-for-profit organizations and public sector institutions including hospitals and care facilities. Volunteer hours are to be completed during students' own time, outside of school instructional hours.

The Ministry of Education has created a Volunteerism Policy to assist school divisions, the Conseil des écoles fransaskoises, online schools, independent schools and First Nations schools with developing a volunteerism administrative policy that works for their local context. Individual volunteerism policies will outline the roles and responsibilities of students, as well as eligible volunteer activities.

"Volunteer service gives us a chance to learn and gain practical experience in the community as well in the classroom," Luther College High School Grade 12 student Lila Gelowitz said. "Service to others has been a big part of my high school education, and it will be really beneficial to Saskatchewan students who do a lot in their community to get recognition with this credit."

Interested students are encouraged to reach out to their school administration to discuss if this course works for their learning plan. Eligible students will submit a personalized plan to school administration outlining their volunteer activities before volunteering.

-30-

For more information, contact: