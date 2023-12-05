Senscio Systems Expands At-Home Chronic Care Management Program into more States
The Ibis Health program is now available in additional New England states
Our innovative at-home care system is easy to use and empowers older adults to live their best days with less medical interventions.”HARVARD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Senscio Systems (Senscio) has announced that its groundbreaking Ibis Health program (Ibis Health) for chronic care management is now available in more New England states. Ibis Health is expanding into Connecticut and Rhode Island with an existing footprint in Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
Senscio Founder and CEO, Piali De said, “We are thrilled to be expanding the Ibis Health program into more deserving homes throughout New England. Our innovative at-home care system is easy to use and empowers older adults to live their best days with less medical interventions.”
Senscio is a digital healthcare company committed to the advancement of care for aging adults. Its Ibis Health offering is a care management program that runs on the AI-powered IbisHub™ platform consisting of a tablet that members use to receive care plan reminders as well as track vital signs, symptoms, and medication adherence. Ibis Health members work with Ibis Member Advocates who coach them on care plan adherence and lifestyle changes, plus help members navigate the health system and get access to preventive care services.
Ibis Health serves members with conditions such as, COPD, hypertension, diabetes, heart failure, arthritis, kidney disease, high cholesterol, depression, and anxiety. Older adults are disproportionately affected by chronic conditions. Nearly 95% have at least one chronic condition, and nearly 80% of have two or more. At the same time, Medicare expenditures are expected to grow from approximately $769 Billion in 2020 to $1.5 Trillion in 2031, driven by the aging of the US population and the burden of chronic disease.
In controlled trials, Ibis Health members have experienced 37 percent fewer hospitalizations; over 94 percent of them would recommend the program to others.
Senscio partners with an extensive network of healthcare providers, health plans and membership organizations including Prudential, Helper Bees and Aledade. In Massachusetts, the Ibis Health Program is made available to public retirees through formal partnerships with the Mass Retirees, an association that serves more than 52,000 public retirees, as well as Unicare, a division of Elevance Health and the Massachusetts Interlocal Insurance Agency (MIIA) a membership service of the Massachusetts Municipal Association.
Mass Retirees CEO Shawn Duhamel said, “For retirees managing chronic illnesses, less hospital visits and more independence is key to happier retirement days. Ibis Health is a fantastic and easy to use tool to help retirees manage their own health. If we can lower healthcare costs, while helping retirees live healthier lives, that is a true win-win”.
Daniel McIntyre, retired CEO of Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in Connecticut said, “The Ibis Health program allows patients to be partners in their own care through education, access, ever-present monitoring, coaching as well as applied A.I. technology. At the same time, it lessens the burden on emergency and acute care settings. I am excited that this offering is being expanded to Connecticut and beyond. It is a gamechanger for patients and the entire healthcare system.”
David Potter, a Rhode Island native and former executive in Fortune 200 insurance companies who advises commercial stage healthcare ventures said, “Keeping older adults healthy and at home benefits Life, Health, and Long Term Care insurers who are looking for solutions for their plan beneficiaries that also significantly reduce insurers’ financial liabilities.
About Senscio Systems
Founded in 2010, Senscio is a digital healthcare company committed to the advancement of care for aging adults. Senscio’s early years were dedicated to developing the core technology, Scio™, a powerful, patented artificial intelligence engine and the Ibis™ platform, which is the application of Scio™ to integrated chronic health management. Senscio started Ibis Health Services LLC in 2018 to provide clinical services for the integrated Ibis Health Program directly to patients. Senscio is based in Harvard, Massachusetts with Operation Headquarters in Portland, Maine. www.sensciosystems.com.
