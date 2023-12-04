Temporary Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Burnham + Extended Days of Operation at Calumet City Center, IL

CHICAGO – A temporary FEMA Disaster Recovery Center will open in Burnham on Tuesday, Dec. 5 to help residents kickstart their recovery after the September 17 - 18 storms and flooding. The center will be open for seven days, closing permanently at 5 p.m., Monday, December 11.

Additionally, the Disaster Recovery Center at the Calumet City Public Library will now be open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day, to serve survivors as they navigate the assistance process.

Specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration are at the centers to help survivors apply for federal disaster assistance, upload documents, learn about ways to make their property more disaster resistant and get their questions answered in person.

The new center in Burnham will be open in the following location:

Burnham

Burnham Community Center

14020 S. Torrence Avenue

Burnham, IL 60633

Hours: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 5 – Monday, Dec. 11, closing permanently Monday, Dec. 11 at 5 p.m.

Assistance in languages other than English, including American sign language, and translated materials are available at these centers. Disaster Recovery Center locations are chosen for their accessibility, with the goal of reaching as many people as possible. Accessible parking spaces are available.

Additional recovery centers will be opening soon. To find the center nearest you, visit FEMA’s DRC Locator.

You don’t need to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply for FEMA assistance. To apply without visiting a center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA App. If you use a relay service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.

For even more information about the disaster recovery operation in Illinois, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4749. The deadline to register with FEMA is January 19, 2024.



###

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Reasonable accommodations, including translation and American Sign Language interpreters via Video Relay Service will be available to ensure effective communication with applicants with limited English proficiency, disabilities, and access and functional needs. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 800-621-3362. If you use video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.