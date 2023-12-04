IPS Packaging & Automation awarded 2023 VETERAN BUSINESS OF THE YEAR
IPS Packaging & Automation was awarded the 2023 Veteran Business of the Year by NVBDC, with Derrick Murdock, Chief Executive Officer, accepting the award.
It's a tremendous honor. Hiring veterans is our way of giving back to those men and women who have selflessly served our great country. These folks are disciplined, mission-focused, and reliable. ”GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) celebrated veteran-owned businesses that play pivotal roles in their communities. IPS Packaging & Automation was awarded the 2023 Veteran Business of the Year by NVBDC, with Derrick Murdock, Chief Executive Officer, accepting the award.
— Derrick Murdock, CEO, IPS Packaging & Automation
Murdock stated, “It's a tremendous honor. Hiring veterans is our way of giving back to those men and women who have selflessly served our great country. These folks are disciplined, mission-focused, and reliable. We believe it's not only the right thing to do, but it just makes good business sense.”
The Veteran Business of the Year award is given to a veteran owned business that has exceeded industry standards and has had significant growth through additional creation of jobs, while showing its commitment to social responsibility and exemplifying strong community involvement, while also achieving an overall impressive business performance.
Since 1976, IPS Packaging & Automation has been building an impressive reputation by delivering innovative packaging products, automation solutions, equipment, and exceptional services to clients nationwide. With a combined network of nine distribution centers and nine warehouses across the United States, IPS Packaging & Automation is a trusted partner for industrial packaging supplies.
Along with continual growth and performance, IPS Packaging & Automation partners with several Veteran organizations in the community, such as Upstate Warrior Solutions (UWS). This year, IPS Packaging & Automation proudly sponsored several UWS events, including the Palmetto Heroes Hike, all honoring South Carolina’s heroes while supporting local veterans and first responders.
As IPS Packaging & Automation continues to set the standard in both the packaging industry and veteran support, their commitment to excellence and community service remains a guiding light for businesses nationwide. For more information about IPS Packaging & Automation and its comprehensive packaging and automation solutions, please visit www.iPack.com.
Kevin Keigley
IPS Packaging & Automation
+1 8002777007
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
IPS Packaging & Automation awarded 2023 VETERAN BUSINESS OF THE YEAR