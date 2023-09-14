Submit Release
IPS Packaging & Automation Announces Exciting Move to New Corporate Office Space

Photo of IPS Packaging & Automation's new Corporate Office in Mauldin, SC.

IPS Packaging & Automation is thrilled to announce its relocation to a new corporate office space in Mauldin, South Carolina.

This move was really about better serving our people: our customers and our employees. It's a big win for everyone.”
— Derrick Murdock, CEO, IPS Packaging & Automation
MAULDIN, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IPS Packaging & Automation, a leader in comprehensive packaging solutions, is thrilled to announce its relocation to a new corporate office space in Mauldin, South Carolina. The move reflects the company's commitment to enhancing customer experiences and fostering employee well-being.

Derrick Murdock, CEO of IPS Packaging & Automation, stated, "This move was really about better serving our people: our customers and our employees. Our goal in this new space is to build an environment that inspires creativity, collaboration, and innovation, while also providing a comfortable and functional workspace for our entire team. It's a big win for everyone."

Founded in 1976, IPS Packaging & Automation is a trusted family-owned company and a certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business (SDVOB). With 18 locations across the country, the company has established itself as a nationwide leader in the field. IPS Packaging & Automation provides packaging and shipping supplies, automation equipment, as well as tool and equipment service.

IPS Packaging & Automation invites all stakeholders to follow its journey and stay connected on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter for updates on the exciting developments ahead.

For more information, please contact: 800-277-7007

About IPS Packaging & Automation:
IPS Packaging & Automation, founded in 1976, is a trusted leader in providing comprehensive packaging solutions to businesses across the nation. With over 45 years of industry experience, IPS Packaging & Automation offers a wide range of industrial packaging products, automation solutions, equipment, and services to meet the diverse needs of its customers. The company's mission is to exceed customer expectations by delivering innovative solutions, customized programs, and exceptional service.

Kevin Keigley | Marketing Manager
IPS Packaging & Automation
+1 800-277-7077
