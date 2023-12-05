ELIXIR MD™ introduces Cellular Repair™, NeoXcell™, and RoXium™ treatments, specifically designed for plastic surgeons
ELIXIR MD™ is an FDA-cleared photobiomodulation device developed exclusively for plastic surgeons to minimize post-surgery issues.
The ELIXIR MD™ has been a game changer in plastic surgery. When I used it on my patients, I observed a dramatic reduction in bruising after just a 20-minute treatment.”IRVINE, CA, USA, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ELIXIR MD™, the leading Photobiomodulation Technology (EPBM™), introduces ELIXIR MD™ as an FDA-cleared photobiomodulation device on the market, developed exclusively for plastic surgeons. It is FDA-cleared for treating benign vascular and pigmented lesions, moderate inflammatory acne vulgaris, periorbital wrinkles, and rhytides. Additionally, it offers temporary relief from minor muscle and joint pain, arthritis, and muscle spasms, alleviates stiffness, promotes muscle tissue relaxation, and temporarily enhances local blood circulation where applied.
— Dr. Kevin Sadati, Plastic Surgeon
ELIXIR MD™ is helping plastic surgeons with its unique and innovative approach to post-surgery recovery. Developed as the first and only FDA-Cleared Photobiomodulation device on the market, ELIXIR MD™ is specifically designed to minimize downtime and reduce common post-surgery issues such as redness, swelling, and bruising. What sets ELIXIR MD™ apart from other post-surgery recovery devices is its distinction as a medical grade device. This means that the device has undergone rigorous testing and meets the FDA standards of safety and effectiveness. This is especially important for plastic surgeons, who require the most advanced and reliable tools for their patients.
"We are proud to introduce ELIXIR MD™ as a game-changing device for plastic surgeons," says Ewan Yassen, the CEO and co-founder of ELIXIR MD™. "Our goal was to create a device that not only speeds up the recovery process for patients, but also provides peace of mind for surgeons knowing they are using a medical grade device that is backed by results ."
ELIXIR MD™ has already received great reviews from plastic surgeons who have incorporated it into their post-surgery recovery protocols. With its ability to reduce downtime and minimize common post-surgery issues, ELIXIR MD™ is quickly becoming a helpful tool for plastic surgeons to provide quality care for their patients.
"I am thrilled to collaborate with ELIXIR MD™ and be one of the first to introduce this innovative treatment in my practice," states Dr. Kevin Sadati, a Board Certified Plastic Surgeon. "I am convinced that it will revolutionize the field of plastic surgery, providing a new, comfortable option for patients seeking improved pre- and post-operative results. This technology minimizes downtime and effectively reduces typical post-surgery complications like redness, swelling, bruising, and surface skin bacterial load."
ELIXIR MD™ presents a versatile and adaptable solution for plastic surgery patients, offering five tailor-made treatment modes designed to meet their specific needs. These include Thermal™, Detox™, Cellular Repair™, NeoXcell™, and RoXium™. Each treatment is expertly developed to assist plastic surgeons in achieving superior pre- and post-operative results. By minimizing recovery time and alleviating common post-surgery concerns such as redness, swelling, bruising, and surface skin bacteria, ELIXIR MD™ ensures optimal outcomes and patient satisfaction throughout the entire healing process.
The Thermal™ treatment, which employs Red Light technology, provides a range of benefits for post-body contouring surgery. These include enhanced skin tightening, stimulation of the lymphatic system, an increase in collagen production, effective management of pigmented lesions, and successful treatment of superficial lesions.
The Detox™ Treatment, featuring Blue Light technology, presents numerous benefits for both acne treatment and pre-surgical procedures. Its primary advantages encompass the reduction of bacterial levels, a decrease in Propionibacterium acnes (P. acnes), prevention of wound contamination, and sterilization of the skin.
The Cellular Repair™ treatment, utilizing Yellow Light technology, delivers an array of advantages for post-surgical procedures, laser treatments, and microneedling. It focuses on healing and rejuvenating the targeted area, thereby accelerating the recovery process and enhancing treatment results. The primary benefits include enhanced cellular repair, reduced inflammation, quicker healing, minimized swelling, and significant reduction in bruising.
The NeoXcell™ treatment merges red and yellow light, providing structural support, elasticity, and firmness to the skin, while also preventing pigmented lesions for an even complexion. This treatment option offers numerous potential benefits for the patients, including stimulated lymphatic system, sustained positive cellular activity, long-term skin rejuvenation, and prevention of pigmented lesions.
The RoXium™ treatment, which combines blue and yellow light therapy, actively diminishes oxidative stress by bolstering the body's inherent antioxidant defenses. This process not only protects cells from damage but also improves overall cellular health. The treatment results in a clearer complexion, reduction in sebaceous gland secretions, enhanced absorption of skincare products, and reduced oxidative stress.
"Ewan Yassen, Chief Executive Officer of ELIXIR MD™, stating, 'After a prolonged period of development to ensure we were crafting a treatment that is unparalleled in its results and patient experience, we are ecstatic to finally introduce this unrivaled innovation to the market.' ELIXIR MD™ represents a versatile solution, ensuring optimal outcomes and patient satisfaction throughout their entire healing journey. Our years of dedicated work, extensive research, and continuous development have culminated in a deep understanding and clinical expertise that are shaping the future of photobiomodulation. This expertise is encapsulated in ELIXIR MD™ and its comprehensive range of treatments.
Since its launch in February 2023, ELIXIR MD™ has significantly expanded its presence in the U.S. The company continues to accept orders from aesthetic providers eager to offer this revolutionary treatment in their offices. For more information about ELIXIR MD™, its treatment options, and providers, please visit www.elixir-md.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.
