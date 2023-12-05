Butcher’s Naturals’ Full Line of Premium Dog Treats Now Available at Walmart Stores Nationwide and on Walmart.com
Premium line of single-source natural meat dog treats made with limited ingredients announces the availability on Walmart.com and Walmart stores nationwide.
Butcher's Naturals is committed to providing dogs with healthy and delicious premium quality dog treats, and the partnership with Walmart stores and Walmart.com will help us achieve that goal.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Butcher's Naturals, a premium line of single-source* natural meat dog treats made with limited ingredients and exclusively from food-grade manufacturers in Germany, are excited to announce the availability on Walmart.com and Walmart stores nationwide. This expansion and incredible partnership with Walmart allows pet owners across the USA to easily access and purchase Butcher’s Naturals’ high-quality treats for their furry companions.
— Pete Chesna, Director of Eurofresh Foods, makers of Butcher’s Naturals
Butcher’s Naturals best selling dog treat recipes available at Walmart and Walmart.com include:
* Beef Pearls Training Treats for Dogs
* Pork Pearls Training Treats for Dogs
* Beef Sausage Dog Treats
* Chicken Jerky Dog Treats
* Pork Jerky with Real Bacon Dog Treats
* Salmon Jerky Dog Treats
* Pig Ears Dog Treats
* Slow-Roasted Hide Chews
With the launch of its products on Walmart.com and Walmart stores, Butcher’s Naturals is making it even more convenient for pet owners to give their dogs the best treats. Walmart’s broad reach and reputation for offering the highest quality products at affordable prices make it the perfect platform for Butcher’s Naturals to expand its customer base and reach more pet owners.
“Butcher's Naturals is thrilled to partner with Walmart to make our premium quality dog treats more accessible to pet parents across the country,” states Pete Chesna, Director of Eurofresh Foods, proud makers of Butcher’s Naturals. “Committed to providing dogs with healthy and delicious treats to pet-parents who want the best for their furry friend, Butcher's Naturals is confident that our partnership with Walmart will help us achieve that goal. It’s so exciting to see our products on Walmart shelves and their online platform.”
*The Single-Source Commitment means only one protein in every bag ie. inside our Butcher’s Naturals Salmon Jerky, salmon is the only protein.
For every budget, pet-parents can now easily give their dogs the best treats without compromising quality, value, or convenience.
For more information about Butcher’s Naturals, their product, and unwavering commitment to quality, visit www.butchersnaturals.com.
About Butcher’s Naturals:
Butcher's Naturals is not just a brand, but pet parents, enthusiasts, and advocates. Their journey began from a place of love and concern — a shared experience many pet owners can relate to. Beloved companions deserved better than the perplexing, lengthy lists of ingredients, unhealthy fillers, and many artificial components that were all too common. For more information about Butcher’s Naturals, please visit butchersnaturals.com.
