Provenance Document of "Babe Ruth Signed Baseball" Given to Johnny Silvester
Dalshire International provides documentation of provenance for "Promise Homerun " Ball signed by Babe Ruth and valued between $400,000 and $500,000.
This document hereby verifies the provenance of the Babe Ruth signed baseball, tracing back to our father, Henry Hersch.”CARROLTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This document hereby establishes the provenance of an item considered to be of significant historical and cultural importance, identified as a baseball signed by George Herman Ruth Jr., better known as "Babe Ruth", an iconic figure in American baseball history. This baseball is believed to be one of the baseballs gifted to Johnny Silvester by Babe Ruth and the New York Yankees.
— Mark Hersch, Son of Henry Hersch
The provenance of this significant historical and cultural item, identified as a baseball signed by Babe Ruth, is traced back to my father, Henry Hersch. The ball was discovered among his possessions after his passing in 2012 and remained in safekeeping until 2022 when it was entrusted to Dalshire International for auction. Dalshire identified the potential significance of the baseball, linking it back to the story of Johnny Silvester, which is one of the most famous associated with Babe Ruth.
Henry Hersch, a World War II hero and recipient of the Medal of Honor, formed a significant friendship with Sam "Boobie" Rudofker, son of the founder of After Six Formal Wear. Hersch's unique position as Vice President of Sales in the fashion industry allowed him to develop personal friendships with famous athletes, leading to various gifts.
Amongst these gifts was the baseball, allegedly one of the most famous of its kind, signed by Babe Ruth, which was found residing in my father’s desk drawer. His role as Vice President of Sales and thus his relationships with sports celebrities suggests that the baseball is an authentic artifact.
While definitive documentation of the ball's acquisition is currently unavailable, the personal belongings and unique history surrounding Hersch suggest a credible connection between him and the star athletes. This document verifies the provenance of the Babe Ruth-signed baseball, compiling available information on its inheritance, discovery among Hersch's belongings, and his probable receipt of the gift due to his professional connections and distinguished position.
Mark Hersch, Son of Henry Hersch
For more information or to register and bid on the baseball or other extraordinary items, visit Dalshire International Auctions on LiveAuctioneers.com:
https://www.liveauctioneers.com/catalog/310562_dalshire-2023-grand-platinum-auction-event/
Dalshire International is a leading online auction house specializing in rare and authentic entertainment and sports memorabilia, high-end jewelry, and watches. Dalshire International brings together collectors and enthusiasts in the pursuit of extraordinary items that hold historical and sentimental value.
John House
Dalshire International
+1 972-837-0404
