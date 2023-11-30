Rare 'Promise Homerun' Ball Signed by Babe Ruth Takes Center Stage at Dalshire International's Exclusive Auction
Rare 'Promise Homerun' Ball Signed by Babe Ruth Takes Center Stage at Dalshire International's Exclusive AuctionCARROLTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dalshire International proudly unveils a historic gem set to capture the hearts of collectors and enthusiasts alike. Scheduled to conclude on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, this eagerly anticipated event showcases the rarest of baseball treasures — one of the only two "Legendary 'Promise Homerun' Balls" signed by the iconic George Herman "Babe" Ruth. More than a mere autograph, this extraordinary ball bears a poignant inscription addressed to 'Johnny Silvester,' a young boy who faced adversity after a severe horse-riding accident in 1926. Ruth's heartfelt promise, "I'll Knock a Homer for You," manifested in a remarkable display of sportsmanship and compassion that resonates through the annals of sporting history.
One of two baseballs given to Silvester during his recovery, this ball has a personal and time-stamped connection to Babe Ruth, transcending the sport itself:
While in hospital, Silvester received two baseballs from the Yankees with Ruth promising a home run in Johnny's honor. The immortal promise was fulfilled by Ruth in Game 4 of the 1926 World Series where he hit not one, not two, but three home runs in a 10-5 routing of the Cardinals. The Babe’s historic feat spurred a miraculous turnaround in Little Johnny’s health; newspapers around the country ran stories of the boy being “cured” by Ruth’s home runs and Johnny quickly became the most famous little boys in America. In a New York Times article dated October 8, 1926, the boy’s doctor was quoted as saying that Johnny’s recovery began “when he learned the news of the Babe’s three home runs. His fever began to abate at once.”
On the north panel of this iconic baseball is a message from the Yankees, “To Johnny Sylvester, ~We’re glad you knocked the bug for a home run. The Yanks”. The south panel features the signatures of four of Ruth’s Yankee teammates: Bob Meusel, Bob Shawkey, Herb Pennock, and Mark Koenig.
While the first ball, inscribed with a fulfilled promise of knocked home runs, made its way to the auction block in 2014, fetching a cool $250,000, this second ball has remained in private hands until now, surfacing for auction and offering an unparalleled opportunity to acquire a unique piece of baseball history. The ball comes with documentation authenticating Ruth's signature and its historical context and provenance.
In addition, Grant Sperry FDE, one of the most respected Forensic Document Examiners in the United States has performed a comprehensive forensic evaluation comparing the writings on the ball up for auction to the ball that sold in 2014 and has strongly concluded that the writings on the 2014 ball were done by the exact same person that executed the writings on the current ball up for auction.
Valued at up to $500,000, this remarkable artifact, not only held a place of esteem in American sporting history but also symbolizes the heartwarming intersection of sports and humanity.
For more information or to register and bid on the baseball or other extraordinary items, visit Dalshire International Auctions on LiveAuctioneers.com:
https://www.liveauctioneers.com/catalog/310562_dalshire-2023-grand-platinum-auction-event/
John House
Dalshire International
+17609026870 ext.
email us here