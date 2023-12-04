Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,505 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,416 in the last 365 days.

$4 MILLION IN STATE FUNDING FOR OCHFT AFFORDABLE ADU LOAN PROGRAM

Orange County Housing Finance Trust

Orange County Housing Finance Trust

QR Code - OCHFT ADU Program

The Orange County Housing Finance Trust (OCHFT) was the only Orange County organization to receive state funding for “innovative housing finance projects."

This program is an opportunity for homeowners to increase their economic security while providing very attractive financing that will help provide an affordable housing option for a local resident.”
— Trust Manager, Adam Eliason
ANAHEIM, CA, USA, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Orange County Housing Finance Trust (OCHFT) was the only Orange County organization to receive state funding dedicated to “innovative housing finance projects” in the region.

OCHFT’s four million dollars ($4 million) in funding came through the Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG) as part of the Lasting Affordability Program. While the other funding awards for capital projects within the Southern California area were given to large multifamily housing developments, SCAG recognized Orange County’s unique approach to adding additional housing stock by encouraging housing construction through affordable accessory dwelling units (ADUs).

“The Affordable ADU Loan Program expands the benefits that the Orange County Housing Finance Trust offers to address the affordable housing crisis facing the region. This program is an opportunity for individual homeowners to increase their economic security while also providing very attractive financing that will help provide an affordable housing option for a local resident,” said Trust Manager, Adam Eliason.

The program will provide eligible and qualified homeowners a loan of up to $100,000 to complete construction for rental ADUs for very low-income tenants. These 20-year loans are partially forgivable, deferred, and low-interest as long as the homeowner rents their ADU to income-qualified tenants for the first 10 of the 20 years.

This is the second four-million-dollar ($4 million) grant award received for the Trust’s Affordable ADU Loan Program.

Learn more about the affordable ADU loan program and join the interest list at www.ochft.org/affordable-adu-loan-program or use the QR code here.

Brian Lochrie
Communications LAB
+19492948269 ext.
brian@communicationslab.com

You just read:

$4 MILLION IN STATE FUNDING FOR OCHFT AFFORDABLE ADU LOAN PROGRAM

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more