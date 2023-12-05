Actress MARGARET CURRY Delivers Friendly Skepticism in New Holiday Film ‘MERRY GOOD ENOUGH’
North American TVOD Release on December 19, 2023NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actress Margaret Curry delivers a dose of comical skepticism as the pesky family friend, Susan Baker, in the new holiday feature film, MERRY GOOD ENOUGH. The comedy-drama is set for a North American TVOD release beginning December 19th on all major streaming platforms (Apple/Amazon/Dish) from Byron Allen’s Freestyle Digital Media.
Written by Caroline Keene, who co-directs with director of photography Dan Kennedy, MERRY GOOD ENOUGH follows Lucy Raulie, who has always had a complicated relationship with her dysfunctional family. But when her mom disappears on Christmas Eve, it’s going to be up to Lucy to bring her family together again, whether she knows it or not. And this won’t be easy as the uptight and judgmental longtime friend, Susan Baker (Curry), keeps popping up at inopportune times.
Curry was excited to join the talented cast that includes Raye Levine Spielberg as Lucy, Joel Murray, Susan Gallagher, Sawyer Spielberg, Comfort Clinton, Neil Casey, and Sophie von Haselberg. “I had met Raye (Levine Spielberg) a few years before in a clown class. It was a welcome shared experience that allowed us to bring a great sense of play to our characters’ interactions throughout Merry Good Enough,” explains Curry.
MERRY GOOD ENOUGH has already proven to be a fan-favorite after making its North American premiere in October on the festival circuit at the prestigious New Hampshire Film Festival where it took home top prize, Best NH Narrative Feature.
Curry entertained New York audiences with her brand-new live solo cabaret show, The Space In-Between, which premiered to a full house on November 30th at Laurie Beechman Theatre at The West Bank Café. Through both story and song, Curry explores, stimulates, and delights in, with both joy and courage, the spaces in-between: The universe between the present and the future, the bad and the good, the hope and what’s-to-come. The show is already slated to return in 2024 at The Laurie Beechman Theatre on Saturdays, April 6th and May 4th.
A Houston, Texas native, Curry has built a solid reputation as an award-winning actress, producer, director, and singer. On screen, she gained attention starring as the uptight, deep-in-grief Lily in the heartfelt feature film Starfish, and shined as the cutthroat, out-for-justice Attorney Andrews in the action feature film, Diamond Ruff, directed by Alec Asten and produced by Young! Studios. Curry has extensive training and experience on stage, including over 300 performances as Titania in the Off-Broadway hit Fools in Love, The Musical and two Equity National tours playing Karin in the musical Church Basement Ladies. As a singer, Curry has shared the stage with such luminaries as Leslie Uggams, Carol Channing, Billy Stritch, Amanda Green and Ann Hampton Callaway. She has appeared as a soloist or featured performer at the Kaplan Auditorium at Lincoln Center, the Allen Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Hudson Guild Theatre and many of NYC's hottest nightclubs and cabaret venues.
Up next, Curry is co-writing, co-starring in and co-producing an original web series. And coming in February 2024, Curry is producing and starring in the New York City production of two Langford Wilson one acts, to be performed at The Flea Theatre in Tribeca, NYC, directed by Mark Cirnigliaro.
For more about MARGARET CURRY visit: MargaretCurry.com
Instagram: @margaretacurry
FB: /TheActressMargaretCurry
X (Twitter): @MargaretCurry
