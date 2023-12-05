KINDER PEDIATRIC URGENT CARE OPENS FOURTH LOCATION IN PISCATAWAY, NJ
Kinder Pediatric Urgent Care opens 4th center in Piscataway, NJ to complement the children's only centers already opened in Metuchen, Totowa, and Union.
A safe and affordable alternative to ERs for mild to moderate pediatric illnesses. Parents realize their child is seeing the same Pediatric ER physicians and nurses but in an office like setting.”PISCATAWAY, NJ, USA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kinder Pediatric Urgent Care, a leading provider of pediatric urgent care services in the state of New Jersey for over 10 years, is pleased to announce the opening of its fourth location in Piscataway, NJ on Sunday, December 10, 2023. This expansion will provide parents in Piscataway and the surrounding communities access to Pediatric ER physicians and nurses at a low cost with minimal wait times for children, aged newborn to 21 years of age. A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for Monday, January 22, 2024 at 3pm with Piscataway Mayor, Brian Wahler.
This newly constructed pediatric urgent care center is located at 1060 Stelton Road in Piscataway, originally the Friendly’s Restaurant property, next to TD Bank. All Kinder Pediatric Urgent Care centers offer a geographical child-friendly environment with digital x-ray and onsite laboratory services. This new location is no exception to creative art work as it features the murals of award winning local artist, Dan Koval from Metuchen.
“As a mom of four children and COO of Kinder, this has been an exciting journey filled with the purpose to bring Kinder Pediatric Urgent Care to as many communities as we can. Piscataway is a family oriented growing community that will benefit from pediatric outpatient services. For moderate to mild sickness, avoiding the ER is not only better for the child but better for expenses and the family’s time management. Parents can be in and out in under an hour for a possible fracture. In today’s busy world, urgent care can make the difference between a happy fun day and a scary bad day. " -Jillian Stratton, Chief Operating Officer
The pediatric urgent care center will be open to patients Monday through Saturday from 11am - 10pm and Sundays 10am - 10pm with no appointments necessary. We look forward to hiring local so please express interest to hr@kinderpeds.com. Please visit our website at www.kinderpeds.com to learn more about our services offered and locations in New Jersey.
About: Kinder Pediatric Urgent Care has established a reputation for superior pediatric care and is NJ’s #1 rated children's urgent care. Open 7 days a week, it employs leading pediatricians, pediatric and family nurse practitioners, registered nurses, certified medical assistants and licensed x-ray technicians to provide urgent care for non-life threatening diseases. Kinder Pediatric Urgent Care centers treat illnesses and injuries such as: asthma, abscess, rashes, corneal abrasions, pink eye, diarrhea, vomiting, ear infections, fever and common cold, foreign body removal, minor burns, nosebleeds, urinary tract infections, wounds and lacerations requiring stitches, broken bones, sprains, and other minor trauma. Rapid testing is available for Flu, Strep, Mono, RSV, Covid and high speed digital x-ray machines on premise. Kinder Pediatric Urgent Care in NJ offers the best diagnostic and treatment facilities for all aspects of pediatric health.
New Location: 1060 Stelton Road, Piscataway, NJ 08854 | 732-783-4000
Website: https://kinderpeds.com/
Email: info@kinderpeds.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kinderpediatricurgentcare
Corporate Address: 65 US Highway 1 South, Metuchen, NJ 08830 732-371-4400
Locations: 65 US Highway 1 South, Metuchen, NJ 08830 732-371-4400 | 465 Route 46 West, Totowa, NJ 07512 973-475-8000 | 1235 W. Chestnut Street, Union, NJ 07083 908-505-2000 | 1060 Stelton Road, Piscataway, NJ 08854 732-783-4000 |
Contact: Jillian Stratton, COO, 732-371-400 or Lydia Golden, Administrator, 908-505-2000
