KINDER PEDIATRIC URGENT CARE TO HOST KIDS FUNFEST FOR 10TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION
Kinder Pediatric Urgent Care celebrates its 10th anniversary and continues to aggressively expand its locations all over New Jersey.”METUCHEN, NJ, USA, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Kinder Pediatric Urgent Care, New Jersey’s #1 rated pediatric urgent care announced this week that it will celebrate its 10th anniversary by hosting a “Kids Fun Fest” on Sunday, July 23, 2023.
This free, family friendly event is open to the community from 2pm to 6pm at their Metuchen center located at 65 US Highway 1 South. It will include a petting zoo, raffles, music, face painting, balloon twisting, food and more.
”This is a way to thank the community for their ongoing support and for trusting us to care for their children over the past 10 years. It’s been a wonderful journey and we are looking forward to the next 10 years!,” said Dr Amy John, senior staff pediatrician.
There has been much change and progress since Kinder welcomed their first pediatric urgent care patient in Woodbridge on July 19, 2013. They opened a second location in Totowa in 2016, a third location in Union in 2019, and will be opening a fourth location in the summer of 2023 in Piscataway, on 1060 Stelton Road. As part of its expansion efforts, a fifth location will be announced shortly.
August 2021 brought the most significant change though when they moved from their original location on Greene Street to a more spacious 12 exam room, state of the art center on Route 1 South in Metuchen. Jillian Stratton, Chief Operating Officer noted that “this is when we realized we had made a significant impact on the community and became a vital resource for their outpatient health care needs.” “We outgrew our 6 exam room location and needed much more space to accommodate our patients.”
About: Kinder Pediatric Urgent Care has established a reputation for superior pediatric care and is NJ’s #1 highest rated children's urgent care. Open 7 days a week, it employs leading pediatricians, pediatric and family nurse practitioners, registered nurses, certified medical assistants and licensed x-ray technicians to provide urgent care for non-life threatening diseases. Kinder Pediatric Urgent Care centers continue to treat illnesses and injuries such as: Asthma, Abscess, Rashes, Corneal abrasions, Pinkeye, Diarrhea, Vomiting, Ear infections, Fever and Common cold, Foreign body removal, Minor burns, Nosebleeds, Urinary tract infections, Wounds and lacerations requiring stitches, Broken bones, Sprains, and other minor trauma. Rapid tests for Flu, Strep, Mono, RSV and high speed digital X Ray machine on premise. The three pediatric centers of Kinder Pediatric Urgent Care in NJ offers the best diagnostic and treatment facilities for all aspects of pediatric health.
Website: https://kinderpeds.com/
https://goo.gl/maps/M1tTnU2sihqEUTzJ6
Email: info@kinderpeds.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kinderpediatricurgentcare
Corporate Address: 65 US Highway 1 South, Metuchen, NJ 08830 | 465 Route 46 West, Totowa, NJ 07512 | 1235 W. Chestnut Street, Union, NJ 07083 | 1060 Stelton Road, Piscataway, NJ 08854
Phone: 732-371-4400, 973-475-8000, 908-505-2000
Contact: Jillian Stratton, COO, 732.371.4400 or Lydia Golden, Administrator, 908.505.2000
Jillian Stratton
Kinder Pediatric Urgent Care
+1 732-371-4400
