HIP Video Promo Presents: Ingram Street releases all new music video "Throwback"

Ingram Street is bringing all of the nostalgic feels with their brand new single "Throwback"

COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Born and raised on the sumptuous sounds of classic R&B and soul, brothers Woody and Minquel Ingram eat, sleep, and breathe their favored genres’ finer vibrations of expression. Now after a career of winding through solo and group projects in hip-hop, blues, soul, and more, the two brothers from Columbus, OH are rejoining forces as Ingram Street.

Combining their complementary intuitions for songwriting and performance, the brothers not only synchronize their voices into gorgeous harmonies but also align to transmute emotional poignance through their powerful vocals. Woody’s unparalleled range will strike listeners to the emotional bone, just before big brother Minquel serves up spit-fire verses or a captivating hook to add some elaboration. Recordings and performances alike are doused with jaw-dropping moments of unsuspected excellence.

Say hello to the best of yesterday with Ingram Street’s new single “Throwback”. Over instrumentals composed by legendary soul producer Preston Glass (Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Kenny G), the brothers wrap heartfelt lyrics into a plea to an old flame to get things cooking again. Shot in Tommy’s Diner, a local retro restaurant in Columbus, the music video for “Throwback” coaxes up all those nostalgic feelings of warmth and longing.

