AccuSourceHR announces acquisition of Five Diamond Screening
We’re excited to build upon our existing client base in the travel, tourism and leisure markets,”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AccuSourceHR, Inc., a leading provider of screening solutions, including background checks, drug screening, employment verification and occupational health services led by CEO Dan Filby, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Five Diamond Screening, an employment screening organization headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. With focus on client-centric customized screening programs and concierge-level support, Five Diamond is a premier consumer reporting agency serving the hospitality and leisure industries.
This is the fourth successful acquisition for AccuSourceHR in 24 months. With the addition of Five Diamond, the combined organization now serves over 6,500 customers with significant strength in the healthcare, staffing, government, education, transportation, manufacturing, and hospitality and entertainment industries.
“We’re excited to build upon our existing client base in the travel, tourism, and leisure markets,” said Mr. Filby. “Five Diamond has established long-term client relationships through its dedication in providing fast, reliable screening services. Their highly experienced, service-minded team of professionals are great fit for our established workforce and will further support our goals in extending our leadership through innovation, industry-specific expertise and best-in-class client support.”
AccuSourceHR remains actively engaged in identifying additional investment opportunities in the background screening and the broader tech-enabled HR services market. Relevant companies and brokers should contact Dan Filby at dfilby@accusourcehr.com. For more information, please visit www.accusourcehr.com.
About AccuSourceHR
AccuSourceHR, Inc. is a full-service employment screening organization headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Recognized as a PBSA-accredited, award-winning 20-year screening industry veteran, they are committed to continuously promoting a balance between affording innovative technology and providing comprehensive, consistent, US-based client care. This objective is reinforced by the belief every client is unique and deserves a customized program of quality background and drug screening solutions to meet their specific organizational goals. Their diverse, tenured team includes knowledgeable subject matter experts in key highly regulated and compliance-driven industries. AccuSourceHR strives to ensure every client views them as an extension of their organization’s human resources, safety, and risk mitigation teams. accusourcehr.com
