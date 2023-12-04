Netgate Releases TNSR Software Version 23.11
We are proud of the enhancements provided by this release and look forward to fulfilling the routing and VPN aggregation needs of our customers.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Netgate® is happy to announce that TNSR® software version 23.11-RELEASE is now available. This is a regularly scheduled release of TNSR software including new features, upgrades, and bug fixes.
"We are proud of the enhancements provided by this release and look forward to fulfilling the routing and VPN aggregation needs of our customers,” said Jamie Thompson, Netgate CEO.
Overview of TNSR Software
TNSR software is a high-performance virtual router and VPN aggregator capable of exceeding 100 Gbps. It can be deployed as a Netgate hardware appliance, Bare Metal Image, or a Network Virtual Appliance on Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.
New Features and Enhancements
▪️ Remote Access IPsec (Mobile IPsec) Support for business flexibility, secure remote work, data protection, and regulatory compliance. Supported clients include Windows 10 and 11, macOS, iOS, Android, and Ubuntu.
▪️ Radius External Authentication for granular enterprise-level authentication of appliance management.
▪️ Command Output Filters for better management and troubleshooting.
▪️ Core Technology Upgrades: VPP, FRR, and Clixon have been upgraded to versions 23.06, 8.5.3, and 6.30, respectively.
The full list of new features and bug fixes are in the Release Notes.
To learn more about TNSR software, go to netgate.com. For additional information or questions, contact Netgate at +1(512) 646-4100 or sales@netgate.com.
About Netgate
Netgate is dedicated to developing and providing secure networking solutions to businesses, government, and educational institutions worldwide. Netgate is the only provider of pfSense® products, which include pfSense Plus and pfSense Community Edition software - the world’s leading open-source firewall, router, and VPN solution. TNSR extends the company’s open-source leadership and expertise into high-performance secure networking – capable of delivering compelling value at a fraction of the cost of proprietary solutions.
