SCAN Health Plan and Regal Medical Group Expand San Diego Provider Network
EINPresswire.com/ -- SCAN Health Plan, one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage health plans, has partnered with Regal Medical Group to expand healthcare services to older adults in San Diego and surrounding communities through Regal’s provider network*, effective December 1, 2023.
“We are pleased to expand our partnership with Regal Medical Group to bring San Diego seniors a robust network of providers and specialists,” said Josh Martin, SCAN’s corporate vice president of network management. “As a community focused, not-for-profit health plan, SCAN is steadfast in our mission to keep seniors healthy and independent. Strong partnerships with committed providers who provide an exceptional healthcare experience enable us to deliver on our mission.”
"We are thrilled and honored to announce our collaboration with SCAN Health Plan in San Diego," said Jasmine Frank, senior vice president of regional operations at Regal Medical Group. "Our partnership with SCAN serves as a testament to our unwavering dedication to enhancing the health and wellness of our community members. With Regal's exceptional services and tailored programs, we are well-positioned to address the diverse healthcare needs of the communities of San Diego, right in their own neighborhood."
Regal offers additional resources that extend beyond the doctor’s office to help members live a well-balanced life. From free fitness and healthy cooking classes to health education and coordinated support for chronic conditions, Regal partners with its members to deliver personalized, well-rounded care that supports individuals through every step of their health journey.
*Other provider groups are available in SCAN Health Plan’s network
About SCAN Health Plan
SCAN Health Plan is one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, serving more than 287,000 members across California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas and in 2024, New Mexico. Since its founding in 1977, SCAN has been a mission-driven organization dedicated to keeping seniors healthy and independent. Independence at Home, a SCAN community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers regardless of plan membership. SCAN also offers educational programs, community funding, volunteer opportunities and other community services. To learn more, visit www.thescangroup.org or follow SCAN on Twitter @scanhealthplan.
About Regal Medical Group
Regal Medical Group is an affiliate of Heritage Provider Network (HPN), which serves as a trusted healthcare network for over 30 years to more than half a million Southern California members. As the largest doctor-owned medical group in Southern California, HPN and its affiliates are dedicated to quality, affordable and patient-centric healthcare through its robust programs and services offered to its members. For more information, please visit RegalMed.com or you may also contact us at: (844) 216-3518.
Media Contacts:
SCAN
Seffrah Orlando
sorlando@scanhealthplan.com
(562) 508-6781
Regal Medical Group
Maarten Lobker
mlobker@RegalMed.com
(818) 326-1735
